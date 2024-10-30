On the surface, Subnautica is a survival adventure game set on an unknown planet that is mostly ocean. But upon going deeper into its oceans, players will realize that the game starts to become more of a horror title than anything else. In the darkest depths of the ocean where players can’t see more than a few feet ahead of them, every little sound can make them jump out of their skin.

And if that wasn’t enough, the developers made sure to include some of the most horrifying creatures ever in an underwater-based video game, and these are sure to stay in the player’s mind for a long time.

These particular monsters were selected from both the original Subnautica and Below Zero.

10 Crashfish

Run For Your Life

Even though it’s not the biggest or the scariest looking, the Crashfish is bound to give players some of the most adrenaline-filled moments of their playthrough. These accrued fish are found in the smaller cave systems and as soon the character comes close to them, they launch themselves at the player, chasing them through the tiny cave and exploding upon impact.

What is most annoying is that Crashfishes always catch players off guard and in the safest biomes, where the player isn’t expecting anything bad to happen. First, there is the jumpscare from the sudden sound they make, and then the player goes full-throttle out of the cave waiting to see whether the explosion hit them or not, making for an awfully terrifying couple of seconds.

9 Crabsquid

Nightmare Fuel

As the name suggests, the Crabsquid is something of a mix between a crab and a squid, but what this creature most resembles is a spider with a brain tumor, with four glowing eyes that, when encountered in the dark depths of the ocean, are enough to send a chill down the player's spine.

The Crabsquids don’t just attack the player physically; their huge brain-like thing lets them emit strong electromagnetic pulses that can shut down any electrical equipment the player is using. This includes the flashlight and even the sea glide, neither of which isn’t a good thing when running away is the player’s priority.

8 Reefback Leviathan

Scary But Harmless

Even though the Reefback Leviathan is a completely friendly leviathan, it still falls under the tag of the scariest creatures in the game. Players do get accustomed to this massive, turtle-like island that sports a variety of flora and fauna on its back, but looking at its glowing and tentacled underside for the first time is sure to make them jump out of their skins.

This is especially true when the player is already panicking because they have run out of oxygen, and then they see the Reefback Leviathan’s creepy underside when surfacing for a rebreather.

7 Ice Worm

Terror Under Ice

The Ice Worm is the only creature that’s not underwater but on land, or more accurately, on ice. Appearing in Subnautica: Below Zero, which sadly has only a few creatures that are as scary as the ones in the original game, Ice Worm is actually a leviathan that burrows under the ice and shows up just when the players are least expecting it.

Its inevitable appearance is marked by a bone-shaking rumbling of the entire ground, and then its glowing, horn-like head shoots out of the ground, followed by its scaly body.

6 Squidshark

Don’t Get Too Close

The Squidshark is almost elegant-looking when it’s calm and composed, as it uses its shark-like body and thin, elongated limbs to float in the Subanutica: Below Zero’s waters. But as soon as it identifies the player and gets hostile, all of its elegance is thrown out in an instant.

What seemed like its mouth is actually six flaps of hide that spread apart to expose its massive jaw that protrudes outside its body and is lined with 17 long teeth-like appendages.

5 Chelicerate

Below Zero’s Version Of The Reaper Leviathan

In terms of size, even though the Chelicerate falls into the leviathan class of creatures, its size isn’t anything to write home about. But it more than makes up for it thanks to its terrifying design, quick attack speed, and the bone-chilling shriek that precedes its appearance.

The real scare comes when the Chelicerate latches itself onto the player by opening its flap-like mouth and revealing its massive jaw, much like the Squidshark but way scarier.

4 Mesmer

Hypnotism At Its Finest

People who say that Subnautica is a relaxing game to play aren’t telling the whole truth. This game is, on the surface, one of the prettiest and most soothing titles to play, especially as the game begins, but things soon start to steer towards adrenaline-pumping terror rather than comfort.

The Mesmer follows a similar route; what looks like a pretty butterfly-like creature shows its true colors by pulling the players in towards it, against their will, and whispering hypnotizing words into the player's head through their PDA. The whole experience is one of the scariest curveballs in the entire game.

3 Shadow Leviathan

Hidden In The Shadows Until It’s Not

Subnautica: Below Zero brought a new share of horrifying creatures to discover, and even though they weren’t as scary as the scariest ones in the original entry, they can still send shivers down the player's spine.

The Shadow Leviathan is the second-largest leviathan in the game, coming right after the Frozen Leviathan, and is arguably the most terrifying creature in the entire game. As the name suggests, the creature is black in color and nearly invisible in deeper waters, save for its blue, glowing mouth.

When it jumps players and attacks them, the jaws on its glowing mouth bite at the player while its tentacles cover their vision, making for a blood-curdling experience.

2 Ghost Leviathan

Glowing Terror

Going back to the original Subnautica, the Ghost Leviathan is the second-largest leviathan in the game, but that’s not the only reason why it's so scary. Staying true to its name, the entire body of the Ghost Leviathan is transparent with all of its insides glowing, and that’s what the players see. A massive, spiny, and snake-like creature that emanates a terrifying blue glow to mark its presence.

The Ghost Leviathan shows up in the deepest and farthest corners of the ocean. Players who really want a scare should try going to the World Edge, where there’s no seabed and Ghost Leviathans run amock. Players who accidentally end up here have been traumatized forever.

1 Reaper Leviathan

Never Let It Catch Up To You

Whether the Ghost Leviathan is scarier than the Reaper Leviathan is up for debate. It doesn’t have a glowing, see-through body, but it has massive horns that come out of its head and conveniently point right toward the player when they’re about to become its prey, more than make up for it.

Countless posters for Subnautica that portray the mysterious and terrifying ocean showcase the Reaper Leviathan with its massive horns as the terror that lives deep within it. And that alone makes the Reaper Leviathan arguably the most exit-the-game-and-uninstall-it scary creature in the entire Subnautica franchise.