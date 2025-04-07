Schedule 1 starts you off with the ability to purchase one type of seed from your supplier, but you might've looked at mixing recipes and started wondering where to pick up the other strains that can be used as bases to create mixes for more money. The most expensive weed seed is Granddaddy Purple, but there are good reasons to shell out the money to purchase it, and keep purchasing it.

Actually, getting access to Granddaddy Purple seeds is straightforward, but it requires a bit of patience and persistence. However, once you unlock both Granddaddy Purple and the Mixing Station, you can start pulling in decent money by creating mixes with it.

How to Get Granddaddy Purple Seeds

As you complete deals and quests, you get experience that helps you advance through ranks and unlock more features. Once you reach the Hoodlum IV rank, you can contact Albert Hoover and purchase Granddaddy Purple seeds for $45 per seed. The recommended asking price for Granddaddy Purple in the product app is $44, but since each seed gives you multiple buds, you still end up profiting if you sell it as is.

Mixing Granddaddy Purple

Instead of selling it as is, you get a lot more return on your investment if you mix Granddaddy Purple with other ingredients. This adds effects to the mix, but can also increase how addictive it is, meaning you can hook your customers on it and keep profiting. You can mix it with one or two ingredients for a small boost. As an example, adding a donut to Granddaddy Purple gives you Banana Mint, which has the Sedating and Calorie-Dense effects, 15% Addictiveness, and sells for a recommended $54.

However, if you want the most efficient Granddaddy Purple mix, you'll need Cuke, Bananas, Viagra, Horse Semen, and Iodine, which gives you a mix that sells for a recommended $126. Then, add the ingredients in this order:

Cuke Viagra Banana Horse Semen Iodine

Unfortunately, you might have trouble making that mix right when you unlock Granddaddy Purple, because you have to continue increasing your rank to unlock more ingredients to use to make mixes. In the meantime, it's fun to purchase the ingredients available to you and test them out with different strains to see what you create. Plus, mixes generally sell for more money, meaning that you won't lose out on income by experimenting in Schedule 1.