In Schedule 1, your overall goal is to expand your operations, and that means you'll need help. From finding and convincing new dealers to work with you to purchasing locations for storage, there's a lot to consider. However, it can be frustrating to accomplish some tasks, since you don't have as much control over them as you'd expect.

Related GTA VI Will Release in Fall 2025, According to Take-Two GTA VI is expected to release in fall of 2025, according to the recent Fiscal Year Report from Take-Two.

To even open the option to recruit NPCs to work as dealers for you, you have to reach the main quest, "Dodgy Dealing." After you complete that quest, you start to actually gain the ability to keep expanding through extra dealers and through the quests that follow it, which have you increase the number of products you produce.

How to Complete "Dodgy Dealing"

Unlock Benji as a Dealer

Your goal in "Dodgy Dealing" is to unlock Benji as a dealer, which opens up the dealer feature for you to continue adding NPCs to your workforce. The task is to increase your relationship with Chloe, Ludwig, or Beth until it's high enough that they recommend contacting their friend Benji to help you with distribution. After that, you'll continue unlocking new areas and customers, which means that improving relationships can continue, leading you to new dealers to hire.

Essentially, you just need to unlock Chloe, Ludwig, and Beth as customers by offering them a sample, which can be done with your basic strains, like OG Kush or Sour Diesel. Then, you want to make sure that you deal to them when they message you, and that you're on time to meet them. Every time you deal to them, your relationship goes up. If you're early to meeting them, then you get a bonus, too. Once you have a high enough relationship, then one of them will mention Benji after you give them their order. This moves you to the next part of the quest, which has you meeting Benji in the motel. It costs $500 in cash to hire him.

How to Manage Dealers

First, your dealer needs products to sell, and supplying them is your responsibility. You can transfer items by speaking with them and telling them that you need to give them items, then you move what you want them to sell into their inventory. Then, go into your phone and open the Manage Dealers app. From here, you can assign customers to your dealer, and those customers will go to the dealer first. Whenever the dealer runs out of product, you'll receive a text. Then, you can pick up your cut of the money when you resupply them.

It helps to put your dealers in charge of certain products, as you can then assign customers to them who prefer that product and keep your operation organized.

Once you unlock more dealers, it can be more difficult to keep up with demand. So, make sure you start planning on expanding your production by purchasing more locations that let you set up more growing tents, and you'll reach another quest soon that lets you expand beyond weed sales in Schedule 1.