The Feared Redmaw is a challenging boss added to Sea of Thieves with Season 15. A fiery Megalodon, its attacks can devastate an unprepared ship, smashing multiple holes in the hull while causing widespread fires. Even when you're ready, it can still be quite a challenge.

The aim of this guide is to help you prepare for the fight, find the beast, and beat it. Just make sure you have some planks and a bucket of water ready.

Preparing for the Feared Redmaw

The Feared Redmaw is a particularly challenging Megalodon fight; most players agree it is harder than the Barnacled Dread, the other Megalodon boss added in Season 15. You should make sure you are fully prepared before fighting it.

First, your ship should be crewed to the maximum amount for its size. While the specifics haven't yet been figured out by the community, the Feared Redmaw's difficulty scales with ship size. Both its health and damage scale upward with ship size. If you're not crewing your ship to capacity, you're greatly reducing your efficacy.

In terms of supplies, your ship should have a full stock of Planks and a decent amount of Cannonballs, making sure that you also fill your inventory with both. All crew should have the Eye of Reach equipped, as it deals fairly good damage and is relatively easy to hit with, as well as good food items, such as Mangos, Pineapples, and Meats.

When you near the Feared Redmaw, assume your ship will soon experience widespread fires due to the creature's attacks. Have a full bucket of water ready, fill your ship's water barrel, and consider having a very light layer of water below deck rather than keeping things completely dry.

Locating the Redmaw

Like its counterpart, the Barnacled Dread, the Feared Redmaw is something you can technically encounter at sea without any extra work. However, only one ever spawns at one time, and it isn't always present.

Only the Feared Redmaw or Barnacled Dread will be spawned in a given world at any one time. If you're hunting one but see the other, you'll need to wait to fight your intended prey.

To find the Feared Redmaw, raise a Hunter's Call Emissary Flag. You must then get your Emissary Flag to Grade 5, which will then allow you to see the Feared Redmaw (and Barnacled Dread) on your map, as long as the flag is flying and the creature is spawned in. If you don't see the creature's symbol, it may have been recently defeated. If that's the case, you will need to wait for another to spawn. Also, note that the creature will periodically move large distances around the map, so occasionally check once you're moving towards it to make sure it hasn't suddenly jumped multiple squares.

Beyond time and convenience, how you raise your Emissary Flag's grade isn't important. In testing, taking on Hunter's Call Fishing Voyages, where you will be tasked with fishing Treasured Fish, was a fairly quick, profitable, and easy way to raise the flag's grade. Of the two Fishing Voyages available at the time of writing, the longer voyage is the better one for raising your grade efficiently if you have that voyage unlocked. The only danger during these voyages is other players.

Hunting the Redmaw

Once you find the Redmaw, a ship's entire crew needs to be prepared for a deadly encounter. The creature has two attacks you need to prepare for, both of which are a serious threat if they manage to hit:

Charging Bite : Like all Megalodons, the Feared Redmaw will periodically do a charging bite attack. Its bite will deal moderate damage and start a fire on your ship. This bite can be repelled if you hit it with enough cannonfire (or gunfire, although you'll need more) while it is charging.

: Like all Megalodons, the Feared Redmaw will periodically do a charging bite attack. Its bite will deal moderate damage and start a fire on your ship. This bite can be repelled if you hit it with enough cannonfire (or gunfire, although you'll need more) while it is charging. Explosion : The Feared Redmaw will build up heat as you attack it, with its back slowly spouting greater and greater levels of flame as this heat builds. Eventually, it will release this heat via a detonation (signaled by a sound like a kettle boiling), which will be devastating if your ship is too close. It can cause widespread fires on your ship and, if too close, can severely damage the side of the ship the explosion came from and break your abovedeck parts (masts, capstan, and wheel). There is an accomodation for causing the Redmaw to overheat through the use of Firebombs, which greatly increase its heat level. There is otherwise no benefit (and, upon it exploding, a severe downside) to hitting it this way over Cannonballs.

: The Feared Redmaw will build up heat as you attack it, with its back slowly spouting greater and greater levels of flame as this heat builds. Eventually, it will release this heat via a detonation (signaled by a sound like a kettle boiling), which will be devastating if your ship is too close. It can cause widespread fires on your ship and, if too close, can severely damage the side of the ship the explosion came from and break your abovedeck parts (masts, capstan, and wheel).

The typical strategy for fighting Megalodons is to get a ship in a circling pattern and reduce speed, as the creatures will adjust to your speed anyway and moving more slowly makes aiming easier. They can then be peppered with the Eye of Reach while shooting them with Cannons whenever possible. Trying to repel any charges should be a top priority; this is especially true with the Feared Redmaw, due to the fire its hits cause. Cooperation is going to be key.

Keeping up with repairs, bailing water, and putting out fires are going to be majorly important during this battle. If your ship is leaking or burning, someone needs to fix it. However, everyone should be a part of the attack when there isn't a major issue that needs addressing. Nobody should be standing by during this fight.

The major concern that sets the Feared Redmaw apart from other bosses is its explosion attack. This attack will trigger during the fight (potentially multiple times) and can radically alter the flow of a fight when it does. Fires need to be dealt with as quickly as possible; if multiple crewmates die while the ship is leaking, it can be extremely hard to keep a ship afloat.

If the explosion is close, a crew effectively has two simultaneous issues on top of the fires. First, the ship will have taken a severe hit and need to have at least some holes patched immediately and water bailed if the ship is going to stay floating. Second, parts will need to be repaired, prioritize repairing the masts then the wheel. A broken capstan can theoretically be repaired later; it will just be stuck with the anchor up, but you shouldn't anchor during the fight anyway.

As long as you manage all the above (which is easier said than done), keep your ship patched up, bailed out, and mostly not on fire, all it takes to win is hitting the Feared Redmaw with enough gunfire and cannonballs. This fight is hard if you're not used to tackling Megalodons and juggling tasks, but it's not impossible. Stay calm, try to consistently deal damage, and keep your ship floating.

Parting Advice

Players fighting the Feared Redmaw or any other boss in Sea of Thieves should beware the constant risk of another crew swooping in to steal their boss kill and/or attack their ship. This is because fighting bosses, especially fairly challenging ones like the Feared Redmaw, is when a ship is often most vulnerable. This is coupled with the fact that fighting the Feared Redmaw usually means a ship will have a Grade 5 Hunter's Call Emissary Flag flying. Altogether, ships fighting this fearsome boss are prime targets for other players, especially those flying a Reaper's Bones Emissary Flag.

One big risk of this boss is how much it can gather players in one spot. There is only one that spawns at any given time. Anyone with a Grade 5 Hunter's Call flag knows where it is, and anyone with a Grade 5 Reaper's Bones flag will know the location of anyone else flying an Emissary Flag (meaning they may be attracted to a ship that lingers while fighting the boss or which is clearly congregating in an area with other ships, even if Reaper players don't actually know where the Feared Redmaw is).

While it can be a challenge to balance so many things at once during the fight, you should try to at least occasionally scan the horizon to see if other players approach. If they are, assume they intend to attack your ship and/or steal your Redmaw kill.