With Season 15, Sea of Thieves added a number of aquatic creatures, big and small. Among these are Treasured Fish, a special type of critter which is treasured by the Hunter's Call and which you may sell to their representatives for a nice profit.

This guide will help outline how to start the voyages that lead you to these critters, as well as giving some tips for catching them and mentioning why you might want to do so.

Starting Your Journey

To start hunting Treasured Fish, you need to first visit your Quest Table and find an appropriate voyage. The Hunter's Call offers Treasured Fish voyages, with a short one available immediately and longer ones available if you rank up. Like any quest, you must get your crew to vote for the selected quest before it starts. Once begun, you will then have a quest item added to your inventory. In an interesting bit of in-world communication, this item is a map, noting the island you need to visit at its top and showing where in the waters surrounding that island the Treasured Fish can be found.

At this point, you just need to sail to the target location and look for a distinct swirl of water at the spot marked on your map, which indicates a shoal of Treasured Fish. There should be a total of three fish per shoal, with longer voyages having multiple shoals you will need to clear. Technically, you can sell captured fish at any time, but the voyage will only count as complete when you've caught all the available fish.

You cannot scare the fish in the shoal (so there's no way to ruin the opportunity to catch them), and you also can't catch them with anything but a Fishing Rod. The Fishing Rod's range can be a bit deceptive, so it's usually best to slow down significantly and stop as close to a shoal as possible before starting to fish any Treasured Fish.

Catching the Fish

Once near a shoal of Treasured Fish, you will need to cast your line into the shoal. You'll know you've hit a spot in range if, after a few seconds, the name of a Treasured Fish appears, indicating it has noticed your lure. You don't need to use bait and, in testing, there seemed to be no benefit to using bait to catch these fish. If a fish doesn't bite, try casting somewhere closer to where that specific fish is swimming.

Beyond Treasured Fish starting out visible in the water and requiring that you cast near where they're swimming, the actual fishing of Treasured Fish is the same as fishing anything else in Sea of Thieves. After a short time of your lure being near the fish, they will bite. Then, do the following:

When the fish is fighting (pulling against the rod), move the rod in the opposite direction of the fish's movements and don't reel.

When the fish grows tired (ceasing to splash and causing your rod to go slack), hold your reel button. Release when it starts to fight again.

Repeat this, usually reeling three or four times total, until the fish is pulled into your hands. Take it from your rod.

At this point, the fish is effectively like any other treasure and can be put somewhere safe for storage.

Watch out for obstacles, as your line striking an object will usually cause an automatic break. It's often best to fish from your ship, but you may sometimes need to fish from an island or even while swimming to get a good angle. While fishing while swimming may seem appealing, as it doesn't require you to maneuver your ship or hope some land is near the shoal you're targeting, it is also much harder to tell which direction you need to pull and may mean you get attacked by a shark while you're fishing.

With practice, catching Treasured Fish is pretty easy. (If you're looking for something harder out of Rare, consider something from their older catalog.)

Maximizing Your Gains

The best way to maximize your profits while hunting Treasured Fish is to fly an Emissary Flag, which you can purchase once you reach Rank 15 with the Hunter's Call. This allows you to gain significant bonuses to your reputation and gold gain, with a Grade 5 flag increasing profits by a staggering 150% when selling to the Hunter's Call (meaning you get 250% the treasure's standard value).

Ranking up a flag is relatively easy, with doing three or four Treasured Fish voyages often getting you to Grade 4 or Grade 5 as long as you don't sink or take down the flag. In theory, it's best to only sell fish once your flag has reached Grade 5, as your flag status will improve as you catch fish and complete voyages, not as you sell. Waiting for Grade 5 lets you sell all your fish at their highest value.

However, Emissary Flags do make a ship a target for those serving the Reaper's Bones, a faction where players need to hunt Emissaries to advance. Players with a Grave 5 Reaper's Bones Emissary flag can see all Emissaries on their map and will typically target the highest grade Emissaries first.

With the profit margins for using a Grade 5 flag while selling fish as high as they are, risking an attack by Reaper's Bones Emissaries is usually still worth it (especially if your crew is good in a fight or ready to run), but the risk is worth noting. Ideally, this is best done with a full crew, allowing you to move (and fish) quickly and fight larger groups of enemies when necessary.

The Advantages of Hunting Treasured Fish

Overall, Treasured Fish are a decently safe and easy way to make gold in Sea of Thieves, all while allowing you to improve your reputation with the Hunter's Call. Catching these fish isn't especially difficult; while it can take some time to learn how fishing works, it's pretty easy to get to a place where you consistently catch anything that's bitten your line.

In testing, it was found that it's also very easy to string Treasured Fish voyages together, rather than returning to port after each voyage. The game tries to generate target locations that are nearby when you begin a voyage and would often send the testing team to the same two or three islands if quests were repeated, as long as the team didn't sail too far away.

Altogether, it was pretty easy to make 10,000+ gold in relatively little time by doing these voyages. Profits can also be vastly increased by running an Emissary Flag, as mentioned in the previous section.