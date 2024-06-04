Key Takeaways Season 5 of EA SPORTS WRC offers new customization items for drivers and cars with a total of 30 rewards to unlock.

EA SPORTS has officially released the fifth season for EA SPORTS WRC and you can watch the reveal trailer here. There is no patch for this release as it was added to the backend of version 1.8.0, which included the VR Beta on PC. The Season 5 Rally Pass offers new customization items for both drivers and cars, as seen in the trailer. Players will earn XP to unlock these items with a total of 20 levels worth the rewards. This includes ten free items and five extra with EA PLAY and an additional 15 with the VIP Rally Pass for a total of 30 items. Rally Pass Season 4 has already expired and all players are reset to level 1 for Season 5.

More Moments

A new season means a new slew of moments to race on as Season 5 celebrates the history of WRC with daily challenges. Moments are inspired by the current 2024 season with each being available in-game about 1-2 weeks after the event. Season 4 moments that include the Safari Rally Keny and Croatia Rally will be moved to the Archive tab and can be replayed any time. Here are the list of Moments for Season 5:

Stay on Track (Spain)

You will need to win this challenging asphalt event by a margin of 10 seconds or more, but that’s not the only thing, you need to do it without incurring any mechanical damage.

Sunny Sunbeam (Spain)

It’s time to put the Talbot Sunbeam Lotus through its paces on the hot Spanish asphalt, are you up for the challenge?

The Right Tyres (Chile)

At this event in 2023, Oliver Solberg managed his tyres to perfection and took his second event win of the season, in an event where the ŠKODA Fabia RS Rally2 cars dominated the top three steps of the podium.

Battle of Attrition (Greece)

Due to the brutal nature of this abrasive and twisting rally in 1983, by SS9 this Renault driver was the last man standing in his class. This was until a mechanical failure occurred ultimately forcing him to retire too.

Roulette (Monte-Carlo)

In 2016, this Peugeot driver suffered power steering issues, which made it difficult to navigate the extremely slippery conditions. However, he showed resilience to battle back and finish in the top 10.

EA SPORTS WRC is currently available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Subscribers to EA Play can try the game for five hours and unlock exclusive in-game rewards.