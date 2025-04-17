Today, Codemasters and EA SPORTS have unveiled their second Deep Dive blog, complete with a new trailer, for F1 25. The first details involving My Team 2.0 and Career Mode were revealed last week, and those details can be read about here. This second Deep Dive will focus on the updated game presentation and the overall year-to-year enhancements to gameplay. Updated circuits and the ability to drive on tracks in reverse (not the reverse gear, but going backwards) will add more depth to F1 25. There is also some new tech being included in F1 25 for the first time that is detailed below.

Circuit Realism is a Focus in F1 25

Laser-scanned tracks have been a major component of racing games for the last few years. Circuit accuracy ranging from the actual asphalt to the signage and other environmental factors on the track help to build a greater sense of immersion while racing. F1 25 will continue its usage of the EGO engine and bring in LIDAR technology to create the most accurate representation of tracks.

F1 25 will feature five tracks that have been LIDAR scanned during actual race weekends to recreate the most updated spectacle at these courses. These include Bahrain, Miami, Melbourne, Suzuka and Imola. Millions of data points have been collected to create unprecedented accuracy. Every aspect including the safety barriers and even the fan area will be up-to-date and accurate in the game. Three circuits will allow for reverse racing including Silverstone, Zandvoort and the Red Bull Ring.

Tracks that are LIDAR Scanned in F1 25

Bahrain Circuit

Miami Circuit

Melbourne Circuit

Suzuka Circuit

Imola Circuit

Updating the Visual and Audio Technologies

Codemasters has improved the visual presentation for F1 25 promising sharper graphics and more lifelike environments. The driving force behind these improvements will be the lighting effects. You can expect more vivid and dynamic weather conditions, accurate foliage and tree representation. Shader enhancements will bring the track further to life.

The PC version will have Path Tracing for more realistic light behavior that considers indirect light sources. Facial animations will get a major bump with the inclusion of NVIDIA Audio2Face technology. Cinematics will also provide more immersive media, paddock and podium scenes thanks to these graphical improvements. F1 24 did receive the equivalent of the PC version of ray tracing on the PS5 Pro, however Path Tracing is quite demanding for even the PS5 Pro at this point.

Players will get to experience enhanced audio features in F1 25. Qualifying session will now include real-world driver dialogue alongside drivers occasionally addressing race engineers. This is something that is seen during race weekends, and while real driver audio was added to end races, this allows for an even deeper and immersive F1 experience. These include new radio audio sequences including voice lines for pole positions, flags and those from team principles. The pool almost doubles what was seen in F1 24.

New Customization and Collaboration

F1 World will be returning and introducing Invitationals. This allows players to join special multiplayer events and partner with friends to complete objectives for rewards. An updated Driver of the Day system will highlight achievements like Cleanest Driver and Most Overtakes that will promote teamwork, respectful racing, positive player interactions and friending opportunities.

An entirely new Decal Editor is being added for customization purposes in F1 25. Liveries can be customized using new movable, rotatable and resizeable sponsor decals. Driver numbers will have new fonts and colors for more personalized cars in My Team and F1 World. Title sponsor liveries will also debut in F1 25 for more compelling designs that are unlocked through My Team 2.0. Players can expect special edition liveries after the game launches.