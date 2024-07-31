Key Takeaways Secret Agent Clank may join PlayStation Plus Premium after promotional email leak.

Developed by High Impact Games, it would be the natural next addition.

PlayStation Plus Premium offers a variety of classic games.

Following Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters, Secret Agent Clank might be the next PSP game to make the jump to PS5. According to X user RealRadec, a promotional email from PlayStation showcased the spinoff as a game on the PlayStation Plus Premium service.

Secret Agent Clank began as a PSP game but was ported to PS2.

Secret Agent Clank Listed as PlayStation Plus Premium Game

In the PlayStation email, the publisher lists Jeanne D'Arc, Summoner, and Secret Agent Clank as the games featured for PlayStation Plus Premium members this month, according to @realradec on X. This seems to be a mistake as Size Matters is the game that was put up on the service instead alongside Summoner and Jeanne D'Arc. It seems to be a snafu if this screenshot is legit. Radec then showed the email in full in a video reply, seeming to confirm that Secret Agent Clank may join the PlayStation Plus Premium service at one point soon.

Secret Agent Clank would make sense as the next title on the service as it was developed by High Impact Games, which worked on both the recent Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters and Jak & Daxter: The Lost Frontier. The latter has also been featured on PlayStation Plus Premium. While the studio has long since been closed after the release of Disney Princess: My Fairytale Adventure, it's still being remembered to this day.

Don't Get Too Excited Though...

The PSP game Secret Agent Clank first launched on June 17, 2008, but was later ported to the PS2 by Sanzaru Games on May 26, 2009, far into the console's life cycle. Unfortunately, it's one of the Ratchet's series worst-reviewed games. It has an okay 72 Metacritic rating from 56 outlets. "Like a martini with too much vermouth, Secret Agent Clank throws in more than its fair share of bizarre levels and mediocre stretches of gameplay for it to be a refreshing experience," said Pocket Gamer, making a reference to the game's attempts at spoofing James Bond.

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus is also one of PlayStation's weaker titles.

Our sister site Game Rant ranked Secret Agent Clank as the 13th best game in the Ratchet & Clank series. "Secret Agent Clank makes Ratchet take a backseat while Clank is the playable character," Game Rant said. "Here, the espionage theme is both funny and creative."

PlayStation Plus Premium has quite a wealth of classic games on its service now. It includes the fantastic Ape Escape (and 2), Everybody's Golf, Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus, the Dark Cloud series, and more. It's a blast to go back in time and experience all of these games upscaled on the PS5.