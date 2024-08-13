Key Takeaways Secretlab expands partnership with Lamborghini, offering new chair colorways inspired by Italian essence.

Secretlab has announced it's expanding on its partnership with Lamborghini, the exotic car manufacturer. Secretlab is offering two new colorways for its TITAN Evo line of gaming chairs dawned in Italian Lamborghini essence. Based on the success of the initial launch for Automobili Lamborghini and Pinnacle Edition, Secretlab and the House of SantAgata Bolognese will be expanding with two new chairs that take cues from Lamborghini's bold visual designs. Secretlab is also bringing a new sit-to-stand desk with the MAGNUS Pro that will include a cable management bundle. For Lamborghini enthusiasts, these will properly put fans into a true exotic environment.

Two Accents, Two Vibes

The TITAN Evo is no slouch of a gaming chair, and with the initial launch of the Automobili Lamborghini designs, fans flocked to the line. Two new options are available with the Giallo Auge Edition and the Verde Selvans Editions. Users can expect carbon fiber paneling on the back and the side wings that match the menacing look of an actual Lamborghini. The carbon fiber is accentuated by black microsuede to further interpret Lamborghini's usage of lightweight and advanced materials on its automobiles. A Y-shaped motif is stamped on the backrest of both editions of the chair. That same penchant is also placed on the back and sidewings and will be outlined in either yellow or green. A 3D textured rendition of the Lamborghini shield will sit on the back of the chair.

The Giallo Auge Edition is a nod towards the iconic Lamborghini Urus, which was the first super sport utility vehicle in the world. Bright yellow accents help to bring to life the sleek silhouette of the design. The Verdae Selvans Edition brings to mind the iconic legacy of the Lamborghini brand. The iconic green has long had a heritage for the automaker. For both versions of the chairs, the design includes the Italian colors subtly across the front of the seat cushions. The Secretlab logo and the Automobili Lamborghini logo are also embroidered on the front of the backrest.

Luxurious Sitting and Standing

Completing this collection is the Secretlab MAGNUS Pro Sit-to-Stand Metal Desk that will include an Automobili Lamborghini Edition MAGPAD Desk Mat and a matching Ca ble Management Bundle XL. This includes the same Y-shaped motifs found in all past and present chairs in this Lamborghini line. The MAGPAD Desk Mat will perfectly match both the Giallo Auge and Verde Selvans Editions chairs. The mat is upholstered in microsuede as it pays tribute to Lamborghini's Italian heritage which features the tri-color flat in the upper right. These are available in both 1.5m and 1.77m for the Secretlab MAGNUS Pro and Pro XL. Matching magnetic cable sheaths in green, white and red will be able to help with cable management.