Key Takeaways Secretlab releases new gaming chair, TITAN Evo Lite, with top ergonomics and a 20% price drop from their premium line.

TITAN Evo Lite offers optimal value with adjustable armrests, lumbar support, and a steel frame, along with a five-year warranty.

Co-founder compares TITAN Evo Lite to a BMW 3 Series, stating it may have fewer bells and whistles but still provides a fantastic premium experience.

Secretlab is aiming to help player's wallets with a new line of gaming chairs that promise to keep the premium experience the manufacturer has been known to offer. The Secretlab TITAN Evo Lite is a chair that's being designed in-house with tests and validations from experts that will promise top ergonomics. This chair also benefits from the experienced manufacturing that the TITAN Evo has offered since its release. The TITAN Evo Lite will offer optimal value with the most important features for a 20% price drop over the top line. It will also be available in varying sizes, much like the TITAN Evo.

Hefty Amentities, Fraction of the Cost

The Regular and XL will have the same dimensions as the TITAN Evo, as the chairs will also share the same silhouette of their bigger sibling. The TITAN Evo Lite XL will also offer heavy-duty hydraulic and multi-tilt mechanism for maximum support. The chair will have five colors that include Cookies & Cream, Charcoal Blue and Black on the Secretlab SoftWeave Fabric upholstry, or Stealth and Black available on the Secreatlab PRIME 2.0 leatherette. The chair is compatible with the Magnetic Memory Foam Head Pillow with Cooling Gel that Secretlab offers, but is sold separately and saves about $50.

Secretlab TITAN Evo Lite Gaming Chair $449 at Secretlab

Other features of the TITAN Evo Lite includes adjustable 4D armrests, integrated lumbar curve and either a nylon or ADC #12 aluminum wheel base depending on the size chosen. The TITAN Evo itself has more options available with these, but again these are ways to cut the cost of the Lite version. The cold-cure foam and proprietary pebble seat base are included along with a steel frame, reclining capabilities and a five year extended warranty. The TITAN Evo Lite isn't without its feature set, and Secretlab made sure of that.

Close

These Chairs Compare Like BMW Cars

Co-founder & CEO Ian Ang compared the experience between the TITAN Evo Lite and the TITAN Evo to a BMW 3 Series and a 5 Series. He stated one has more "bells and whistles" but both are still premium cars with a fantastic experience. Couple that with a focus on exceptional comfort over long hours of sitting, the aim for value will still be a payoff for what is offered to those who are in the market for a new gaming chair. The cold-cure foam is engineered to distribute weight evenly and provide relief from pressure for long hours while the pebble seat base is focused on providing optimal ergonomic support. With the patent pending on the cold-cure foam, this means this seating experience won't be felt anywhere else.