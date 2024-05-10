Key Takeaways Dark vibes: The Minecraft Enderman Edition SKIN matches the End aesthetic with a silhouette design.

New companion: The Minecraft Wolf Edition Pillow offers Memory Foam support for lower back comfort.

Easy switch: The SKIN can be machine washed and applied in 3 minutes, made from breathable knit fabric.

Secretlab has unveiled its latest SKINS addition for its line of gaming chairs. Taylored for the Secretlab TITAN Evo and the perfect pairing for the Minecraft Creeper Edition chair, the new skin is the Minecraft Enderman Edition. The dark look matches the Enderman aesthetic as the precision-mapped skin matches the design of the TITAN Evo Series. Secretlab has also introduced a new Memory Foam Lumbar Pillow with the Minecraft Wolf Edition to complete the Minecraft fandom. The SKIN can be applied in under three minutes as it is constructed from a breathable and durable knit adapted directly from the SoftWeave Plus Fabric.

Going Dark

The Secretlab SKINS Minecraft Enderman Edition will stay faithful to Minecraft's signature 8-bit style. The sleeves will deliberately institute minimal design elements as the dark black weave calls out to the starless void of the End. The SKINS will feature the silhouette of the Enderman on the rear as the lifeless stare will encompass what it brings to the universe. While the original Minecraft chair embodies the bright green that the series is known for, this opposing direction calls out to the darker side with a simple switch. The SKINS are machine washable and allow for cooling.

The New Pillow

The Minecraft Wolf Edition Pillow will feature Secretlab's Memory Foam. This adorable companion will be with the player wherever they choose to go. The dense and premium Memory Foam housed within the pillow will support the lower back as it contours to the user. The pillow's lighter color design will also bring light to the darkness that is the Minecraft Enderman Edition SKIN, but it perfectly accompanies the original Secretlab Minecraft Creeper Edition chair.

The Creeper Edition can be viewed here as customers can currently get $30 off their first purchase. Secretlab offers a variety of gaming-inspired furniture along with different accessories and upgrades. Ian Ang, CEO of Secretlab, had this to say about the Creeper Edition chair: