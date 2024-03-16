Key Takeaways Jhebbal Sag champions, new purges, ballista weaponry, and fatalities are coming in Conan Exiles' final chapter on April 2.

Conan Exiles Age of War will be receiving its fourth and final chapter on April 2. Intending to end the Age of War with a fitting send off, Funcom has made several new additions that will become available in a couple of weeks. New construction options, siege weapons and limited time Sacred Hunt event will be added to the ever expanding game, along with some new gory additions to combat that would make Crom proud.

What's New in The Age of War?

Jhebbal Sag the beast god plays a role in this final chapter. Placing lures at Jhebbal Sag's altars can draw out his champions, which include powerful enemies in the form of rhinos, mammoths and panthers. In order to defeat his beastly champions the player will need to strip away all their armor and only fight in warpaint. These champions can be fought as often as the player wishes, as long as they have the resources to summon them. For the persistent player, there is a special hidden version of the boss that can be recruited as a follower.

Purges have been expanded as well, with new threats that can bring misery and ruin to a player's home base. Thieves can rush in a steal your accumulated wealth and items, but hoards of golems with exploding heads seem like the more unpredictable and troublesome threat. But new weaponry has been added in the form of ballista, which can fire both bolts and balls, the latter being more effective against the walls of rival fortresses. Reinforcing stronghold defenses with some ballista can help even the odds against golem invaders.

Crush Your Enemies

On top of this new content that expands the world, fatalities have been added to combat. These gory finishing moves have a chance of being triggered whenever an enemy enters a dazed state, similar to a well known fighting franchise that popularized the concept. When a fatality is triggered, the character will unleash a brutal combat that results in a gorier death than usual. Each weapon will unleash a different fatality animation, so gorephiles are encouraged to swap out their weapons regularly so that they can witness all the gory splendor in all its variations.

In addition to these changes, there will be many cosmetic enhancements to make one's base feel like home. Many new items are spider themed, including massive webs, eggs, hanging bodies in spider webs and spider pets. There are also some dungeon themed cosmetics, so the sadistic player could turn their fortress basement into a spider themed prison for their thralls. Conan Exiles Age of War: Chapter 4 will launch on all platforms April 2.