Key Takeaways Sega is removing classic Genesis and Dreamcast games from all marketplaces on December 6.

List of delisted games includes classics like Golden Axe, Sonic 3D Blast, and Streets of Rage.

Despite removal, purchased games can still be downloaded and played by consumers.

The debate over if you actually own the digital games you purchase from online stores continues to rage, but this time at least, a company is giving fans warning about an upcoming delisting. Sega has announced that classic Genesis and Dreamcast games are being taken down from every marketplace, including Steam , PlayStation, Xbox and the Nintendo Switch online marketplaces on December 6. The list is extensive, and varies slightly by platform, but Sega has made it clear that anyone who purchases the games will still be able to download and play them.

The list of delisted games on Steam, and Xbox where noted:

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Alien Soldier

Alien Storm

Altered Beast (also on Xbox)

Beyond Oasis

Bio-Hazard Battle

Bonanza Bros

Columns

Columns III

Comix Zone

Crack Down

Crazy Taxi (also on Xbox)

Decap Attack

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Dreamcast Collection Bundle

Dynamite Headdy

Ecco Jr.

Ecco the Dolphin

Ecco: The Tides of Time

ESWAT: City Under Siege

Eternal Champions

Fatal Labyrinth

Flicky

Galaxy Force II

Gain Ground

Golden Axe (also on Xbox)

Golden Axe II

Golden Axe III

Gunstar Heroes

Jet Set Radio

Kid Chameleon

Landstalker: The Treasures of King Nole

Light Crusader

Mega Drive and Genesis Classic Bundle (also on Xbox)

NiGHTS into Dreams (also on Xbox)

Phantasy Star II

Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom

Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium

Ristar

SEGA Bass Fishing (also on Xbox)

Shadow Dancer

Shining Force

Shining Force II

Shining in the Darkness

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Sonic 3D Blast

Sonic Spinball

Space Channel 5: Part 2

Space Harrier II

Streets of Rage (also on Xbox)

Streets of Rage 2

Streets of Rage 3

Super Thunder Blade

Sword of Vermilion

The Revenge of Shinobi

ToeJam & Earl (also on Xbox)

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkoton

VectorMan

VectorMan 2

Virtua Fighter 2 (also on Xbox)

Wonder Boy in Monster World

Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair

In addition, the Xbox-only removals are as follows:

Monster World

Shinobi

Sonic the Fighters

On the PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, the Sega Genesis Classics collection is being removed. Sega hasn't given a reason behind the removal, but given how the company has been one of the best about keeping their catalog accessible, it's a good bet that a new compilation release is in the works. Removing games prior to a re-release is standard operating procedure for every company, including Sony taking Horizon Zero Dawn off of the PlayStation Plus service when the remastered version was announced for PlayStation 5.

Related Sega Sues Mobile Game Developer for Millions Sega is taking a mobile game developer to court over allegedly violating patents related to gacha gameplay mechanics.

The Battle Over Digital Storefronts

To Sega's credit, coming out in the FAQ posted to the companies website and stating outright that you'll still be able to download and play the games you've purchased is a step in the right direction. A new state law in California will require online marketplaces to make it clear when someone is purchasing a license, versus when they are purchasing to own a digital title. By now, almost everyone has lost access to a piece of media that was "purchased," and while this won't help in situations like with Concord regarding servers being taken down, it will help make things more clear for consumers.

To Sega's credit, coming out in the FAQ posted to the companies website and stating outright that you'll still be able to download and play the games you've purchased is a step in the right direction.

As for Sega, the company has been on a roll this year, with a series of hit RPGs thanks to Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Persona 3 Reload , the recent success of Sonic X Shadow Generations and being upfront over keeping predatory gacha mechanics out of the upcoming Sonic Rumble mobile title. The mass removal is frustrating, but it's happened before, and each time Sega makes the games available again. You have until December 6 to purchase classic Sega classic games on the platform of your choice, and on Switch, they'll remain part of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service until that date.

Source: Sega Support