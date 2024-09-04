NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Games today dropped a new gameplay trailer focused on Sektor in Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns.

Khaos Reigns, Mortal Kombat 1's story expansion, and Kombat Pack 2 are nearly upon us. The expansion delivers an infusion of new content into the year-old fighting game, including brand new story chapters, three Mortal Kombat fighters, and three Guest Fighters. Last month, NetherRealm Studios revealed story and gameplay details for Cyrax, one of the three included Mortal Kombat DLC fighters. That trailer featured a solid look at Cyrax's new backstory alongside a familiar moveset. Today, the developer has dropped a similar look at Sektor.

A true believer

In Fire God Liu Kang's timeline, Sektor remains a steadfast believer in the Lin Kuei. Having grown up immersed in the clan's culture (her father was its master armorer, her mother a leading warrior), Sektor gained experience and knowledge of the use of weaponry and hand-to-hand combat. Sub-Zero ultimately promoted her as his top lieutenant and shared his vision for the Lin Kuei. Sektor now enforces his will and will eliminate anyone who doesn't share that vision.

While Sektor's backstory may have been changed, she still shares a lot of similarities with the classic Sektor. This includes her deadly weaponry, brutal fighting style, and the ability to hover. You'll utilize a deadly flamethrower up close, missile strikes from afar, and rocket thrusters to close the distance. For her fatality, Sektor channels her inner Iron Man, showcasing an in-suit UI that looks quite familiar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What's all coming in Khaos Reigns

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns is an expansion for Mortal Kombat 1 that includes a new story expansion that builds off the end of Mortal Kombat 1 and sees Titan Havik invading Fire God Liu Kang's timeline. The expansion includes Kombat Pack 2, which includes three Mortal Kombat DLC fighters (Cyrax, Sektor, and Noob Saibot) that will all be available at launch, and three guest characters (Ghostface, T-1000, and Conan the Barbarian) that will release post-launch. There are currently three ways to purchase Khaos Reigns depending on if you own Mortal Kombat 1 and Kombat Pack 1:

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Expansion ($49.99 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC | $39.99 on Nintendo Switch) - Includes Khaos Reigns expansion and Kombat Pack 2. Must own Mortal Kombat 1 and Kombat Pack 1

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Bundle ($59.99 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC | $49.99 on Nintendo Switch) - Includes Khaos Reigns expansion, Kombat Pack 1, and Kombat Pack 2. Must own Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Kollection ($89.99 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC | $79.99 on Nintendo Switch) - Includes Mortal Kombat 1 base game, Kombat Pack 1, Khaos Reigns expansion, and Kombat Pack 2

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns launches September 24 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.