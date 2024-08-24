Key Takeaways Our picks for titles similar to Hellblade 2 offer dark, emotionally charged atmospheres that will hook you from the start.

Whether it's the unique storytelling or the challenging combat in Hellblade 2, we have alternatives that will captivate fans.

Dive into worlds where reality blurs, mental health is explored, and inner demons are faced head-on.

There’s just something about Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 that makes it different from other horror games with historical settings. Every battle is a test of will, and every shadow hides a new terror. But what happens when you’ve conquered every demon and you still want more? What if you want to jump into another world that’s just as dark, gripping, and emotionally charged?

Well, these games are for those of you who loved every haunting moment with Senua and are itching for something just as captivating. These games aren’t just “more of the same”; each one brings its own flavor of epic storytelling, challenging combat and grim atmospheres that will have you hooked from the start.

The following games either cover similar themes, feature like-minded gameplay mechanics, or just totally scratch that same itch as Hellblade 2!

10 Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is an emotional roller coaster wrapped in Norse mythology. As a fierce Celtic warrior, you battle eerie creatures and fight your own inner demons. What makes Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice fascinating is the way it handles mental health, which is rarely seen in gaming.

Senua’s psychosis isn’t just a plot twist; it’s woven into every step you take. Both Senua's Sacrifice and Senua's Saga do a good job of blurring the lines between reality and illusion, making you question what’s real and what’s not — just like Senua.

9 A Plague Tale: Requiem

Both Hellblade 2 and A Plague Tale: Requiem have this gloomy atmosphere that’s so thick with tension, you can’t cut it with a sword. Requiem throws you into a world filled with rats, decay, and dread, much like the bleak, mysterious caves in Hellblade 2.

Sometimes the struggle to save your loved one from a devastating condition is just as nerve-racking as trying to save yourself from yourself, and that’s what both games reveal. In Requiem, you will struggle to keep your sibling safe while Hellblade 2 forces you to face your inner demons.

8 Dark Souls 3

If you are not one to easily back down from a challenge, you will love Dark Souls 3 because it’s as challenging as it’s exciting. Every corner hides a new danger, and every enemy could be your last. It’s like a puzzle you slowly unravel as you fight your way through gigantic castles, decaying forests, and eerie ruins.

Every step you take feels heavy with dread and anticipation, especially when playing for the very first time. And when it comes to combat, you can’t just attack recklessly because you are up against a towering knight with a sword as big as you are. Instead, you have to be patient, circling your enemy, waiting for the perfect moment to strike. It’s all about timing — when to dodge, when to block, and when to launch that perfectly timed counterattack.

7 Castlevania: Lords Of Shadow

The atmosphere in Castlevania: Lords of Shadow is one of the things that makes it so immersive and similar to Hellblade 2. As you find your way around the forests, there's a constant sense of unease, as if something is watching you from the shadows. There are also several castles, which are full of secrets and plenty of monsters eager to make your life difficult.

If you have played both games, it’s not hard to see how Castlevania: Lords of Shadow shares some striking similarities with Hellblade 2. In both games, you find yourself in the shoes of troubled heroes who are battling more than just monsters. Gabriel Belmont is dealing with some serious grief and guilt over the death of his partner, while Senua is up against her own mind. It’s deep stuff, but it adds a layer of emotional intensity to the hack-and-slash action.

6 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

As a grizzled monster slayer moving across a land ruined by war and bitter politics, you need a sharp sword and an even sharper mouth. Whether you are in a fog-shrouded forest or the eerie swamps of Velen, the tension is thick and you must be ready to hack and slash your way through anything.

You will be performing some seriously insane swordplay that will make you feel like a true warrior in both The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Hellblade 2. And in both games, there’s a personal aspect to the battles, as Geralt of Rivia and Senua are both fighting for their loved ones.

5 Bloodborne

Action RPG Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 91/100 Critics Recommend: 98% Released March 24, 2015 Developer(s) From Software Publisher(s) Sony

If you are not tired of wandering through eerie, blood-soaked streets by now, another Hellblade 2 alternative you will love is Bloodborne . It’s set in a place that looks like Victorian-era London and your job is to find out who is behind a terrible plague.

Well, it’s easier said than done because you will come across monstrous, beastly creatures like the Cleric Beast and Rom. But the good thing is you can be on the offensive for a long time because of the Regain system, which recovers your lost health if you get right back into the fray after taking a beating.

4 Darksiders III

You might not be religious, but you will find yourself religiously trying to destroy the Seven Deadly Sins in Darksiders III. Darksiders III somehow forces you to be incredibly aggressive with your enemies while also timing your dodges to perfection.

As a fan of Hellblade 2 and Darksiders III, you will notice Fury’s combat style, with her whip and powers, has that kind of intense, close-quarters feel as Senua’s swordplay. And in both games, timing is key because you are up against big bosses that could squash you in one hit.

3 The Inquisitor

As an inquisitor, you’re not just chasing down heretics and punishing those who stray from the faith. Instead, you are forced to make decisions in the midst of hidden agendas. So, would you protect an innocent person who doesn’t follow the church’s strict rules or punish them to maintain order?

When it comes to combat, both The Inquisitor and Hellblade 2 put you right in the thick of the action, making every swing of your sword or axe feel weighty and impactful.

2 Eternal Darkness: Sanity's Requiem

Action-Adventure Systems Released June 24, 2002 Developer(s) Silicon Knights Publisher(s) Nintendo

As you try to uncover your family’s dark, cursed history in Eternal Darkness: Sanity's Requiem, it doesn’t take long before you start questioning reality altogether. When you are up against creepy critters, you will have to swing your sword, cast spells, and dodge attacks, all while managing your sanity.

Like in Hellblade 2, a large part of your job in Sanity's Requiem is managing your sanity. You might enter a room full of enemies only for them to instantly disappear, or you might see yourself suddenly fall apart, literally losing limbs — only to snap back to normal as if nothing happened.

1 Lords Of The Fallen (2014)

The grim atmosphere in Lords Of The Fallen is not all that different from Hellblade 2, and the ancient ruins and shadowy dungeons are a reminder of the danger that lurks at every turn.

To fight your way through a variety of grotesque monsters and menacing bosses, you will need all kinds of weapons and spells, including swords, axes, hammers, fireball and lightning bolts. Each victory feels hard-earned, and the game’s pace makes every encounter feel really intense and rewarding.