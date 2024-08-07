Key Takeaways Caravan SandWitch, a cozy exploration adventure from Studio Plane Toast, now has a September release window announced for it.

The gameplay sees our protagonist Sauge exploring the world of Cigalo, travelling around in a van and searching for her missing sister.

The first single from the game's soundtrack, "Pensée Dérobée" is also available now on music streaming platforms.

Well, summer may be coming to an end later this month in the eyes of many, but officially, the season doesn't end until September 21. So technically, there's still time throughout the month to cram in any summer-related activities. For example, there's the traditional summer road trip. And what better way to take one last road trip than driving a van across a sci-fi world inspired by the Provence region of France? That's what Provence-based developers Studio Plane Toast have prepared with their upcoming game Caravan SandWitch, which now officially has a September release window, as announced in the new trailer below, which sees our main character Sauge initially setting off to the world of Cigalo, ready to search for her lost sister.

Touring the Post-Apocalypse

For those who require a little more meat, though, there's also the initial gameplay trailer from a couple of months back that first showed things off, which you can check out below. Described as a "cozy, semi-open world exploration adventure," Caravan SandWitch sees players help Sauge take their van all over Cigalo, stopping along the way to interact with communities, explore ruins, and much more, all while upgrading their van along the way in order to help get past certain obstacles and find new ways to explore. And exploration is indeed the name of the game here, with no combat or death, just Sauge roaming Cigalo, learning about its history and how it became a post-apocalyptic world, how its inhabitants work together to live in harmony despite such conditions, and maybe discovering more about figures like the mysterious SandWitch (in case you were wondering where the name came from, despite the lack of any fantasy elements so far).

So far things look good for Caravan SandWitch, as a demo from the recent Steam Next Fest apparently left more than a few people excited about the game. Indeed, the chill gameplay, attractive style, and soundtrack all make a good first impression, with the first single from the latter, "Pensée Dérobée" by Antynomy, even available on all major music streaming platforms, having been revealed alongside the release window announcement. Caravan SandWitch will be published by Dear Villagers, and is set to arrive in September for PC, Switch, and PS5, with a more exact release date to be announced sometime soon, naturally. The world of Cigalo may be a bit harsh in some areas, but it should hopefully still make for a terrific trip to close out the season.