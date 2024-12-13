A dark take on the classic Pac-Man series, Shadow Labyrinth, is heading to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC sometime in 2025. It features a swordsman, who has been awoken by a floating Pac-Man yellow orb called Puck, who strikes his opponents fast in a 2D platformer environment.

You'll Consume Your Enemies

Revealed during The Game Awards on Thursday, Shadow Labyrinth has you play as both Swordsman No. 8 and Pac-Man (Puck) as you explore a mysterious planet. This sci-fi take has heavy action with sword-based attacks and Pac-Man sections that has the character eating orbs in the level. The YouTube video description says we'll "discover many secrets, consume [our] enemies, and grow from prey to the apex predator as [we] embrace your true purpose."

The Amazon TV series Secret Level first revealed this depiction of Pac-Man. It stars various video games, such as Mega Man, Spelunky, and Sifu, in a new way. Reviews haven't been stellar for the project from critics, but fans have rated Secret Level with an overall 8.1 score on IMDB.

Pac-Man first ate his way to American arcades in October 1980. It became an instant success as it sold more than 100,000 units in one year. One of the most popular sub-series in the franchise Pac-Man World got a remake a few years ago. "Pac-Man World: Re-Pac takes an already-great game on PS1 and makes it even better," said our review. "This is low-key one of the most diverse and enjoyable 3D platformers on the market and should be enjoyed by everyone who missed out on it in its time." It will be interesting to see how Shadow Labyrinth continues the legacy of Pac-Man with this new take.

Another Retro Revival

Speaking of old franchises coming back in a new light, The Game Awards has also revealed the next entry in the Ninja Gaiden series. It's called Ninja Gaiden: Rebound and developed by the same team who made Blasphemous. The publisher Koei Tecmo Games says that it mixes the 8-bit era "with the depth and intensity of the modern 3D entries" and creates an "epic and thrilling adventure." As Ryu Hayabusa is in America to "honor his father's will," we play as Kenji Mozu, a young ninja from the Hayabusa village taking on enemies from the other realm. The Game Awards 2024 also announced a new stand-alone Elden Ring game, which releases next year for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.