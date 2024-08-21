Key Takeaways Shadow the Hedgehog has new "Doom" powers in Sonic X Shadow Generations, making him deadlier than ever before.

These new abilities include Doom Spear, Doom Blast, Doom Morph, Doom Wing, and Doom Surf for enhanced gameplay.

When he first debuted, Shadow the Hedgehog wanted everyone to know only two things about himself: that he was the “ultimate life form” and that he would have his revenge. The second point was pretty readily understandable considering his backstory, but this whole “ultimate life form” business just seemed delusional. Sonic easily matched him blow for blow, calling his “ultimate-ness” into question. With all the new abilities Shadow has in Sonic X Shadow Generations, though, perhaps he can finally and definitively back that claim up.

In addition to his speed, homing teleport and Chaos Control, Shadow also has a new set of “Doom” powers that make him even more deadly. The first of these is Doom Spear, which appears to be an upgraded form of Chaos Spear from Sonic Adventure 2. This new form of the attack can hit and destroy up to five enemies in front of Shadow and appears to be something he can use at will rather than having to collect enough rings first.

Next, there’s Doom Blast. It’s not so much an explosive attack as it is a means to launch enemies into the air and then use them as a projectile against whatever Shadow needs to destroy next. Following this is Doom Morph, which transforms Shadow into some sort of extradimensional creature immune to all terrain hazards. Its offensive capabilities aren’t shown in the trailer, but it certainly looks like it’ll be bad news for any enemies it happens across.

There’s no escaping Shadow now that he can fly, surf, and transform into a monster.

The final two new abilities are Doom Wing and Doom Surf, and both appear to be traversal-focused in a way similar to Doom Morph. Doom Wing is more or less what it sounds like: wings that allow Shadow to literally fly right through levels. As for Doom Surf, well, it turns water into a non-issue for Sonic’s brooding rival. Once he’s acquired all of these, perhaps Shadow really will be the unstoppable ultimate life form that he’s always claimed to be.

Fans can try all of this out and more when Sonic X Shadow Generations launches on October 22 for PC, PlayStation, Xbox Series X|S and Switch.