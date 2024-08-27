Key Takeaways "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" trailer reveals Keanu Reeves as Shadow, Sonic's rival, and Jim Carrey as both Dr. Robotnik and Gerald Robotnik.

Shadow is a key character in Sonic x Shadow Generations, set to release in late October.

New faces include Krysten Ritter, Cristo Fernández, and Jorma Taccone in "Sonic the Hedgehog 3."

It’s time to Live and Learn, Sonic fans. The first official trailer for the highly-anticipated “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” has been released. In it, we see our first glimpse at Keanu Reeves, known for his roles in "The Matrix" and "John Wick", as Shadow the Hedgehog, Sonic’s longtime rival.

An official synopsis can be found below:

Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

All Hail Shadow

For those who don't know, Shadow the Hedgehog is a playable character introduced as the antagonist/anti-hero in Sonic Adventure 2. Since his first appearance, he's become a staple of the series, even getting his own titular video game for the PlayStation 2. Shadow is also set to co-lead Sonic x Shadow Generations, releasing this Fall. This will be the first time the character has been brought to live-action.

Keanu, a Canadian actor, got his shot in the spotlight as Ted in the "Bill and Ted" comedy film franchise. He proceeded to rise into fame, specifically in the action genre, with movies like "Point Break", "Speed", and "Johnny Mneumonic". However, it was his portrayal of Neo in "The Matrix" films that cemented him as an icon in the film industry. Modern audiences will know Keanu more for his leading role as the titular John Wick in the action series of the same name. Plus, he's no newcomer to gamers, as he portrayed rocker Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077 and delivered a 'breathtaking' monologue at Xbox's E3 showcase in 2019.

The action star isn't the only new face to the franchise. "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" is also bringing aboard "Jessica Jones" actress Krysten Ritter, "Ted Lasso" actor Cristo Fernández, and "The Lonely Island" member Jorma Taccone, just to name a few. He'll be joined by "Parks & Rec" actor Ben Schwartz as Sonic, original Tails actress Colleen O’Shaughnessey, "Luther" (and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty co-star) actor Idris Elba as Knuckles, and, coming back from retirement, Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik and, seemingly, Gerald Robotnik.

Both Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 can be streamed on Paramount+.

Recently, Paramount+ debuted Knuckles , a television series staring everyone’s favorite red Echidna warrior. While the reviews were a bit shaky for the project, it still shows how successful the movies have been, despite the scary beginning. As a big Sonic fan myself, the film coinciding with the release of Sonic x Shadow Generations is enough to spring me back into high gear for the franchise.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 3" speeds onto the big screen on December 20th, 2024. Meanwhile, Sonic x Shadow Generations spin-dashes to Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on October 22. Pre-orders are available now.