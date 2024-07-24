Key Takeaways Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered drops on Oct 31st, offering a second chance at redemption with new costumes and New Game+ mode.

Expect technical upgrades on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC with 4K resolution and 60fps. Switch version capped at 30fps.

Developed by Suda51 and Shinji Mikami, this 2011 classic returns with NetEase Games, bringing back the demon-filled adventure.

Grasshopper Manufacture and NetEase Games today announced the release date for the remastered version of the cult classic title Shadows of the Damned.

Get out your Jack-o-Lanterns, oujia boards, and other Halloween decorations because Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered has an official release date. The remastered version of the 2011 cult classic lands on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch on October 31.

Originally released back in 2011 on PS3 and Xbox 360 by developer Grasshopper Manufacture and publisher EA, Shadows of the Damned followed Garcia Hotspur as he dove into Hell to save his girlfriend, Paula. Facing off against Fleming, the demon king, Garcia joins forces with Johnson the skull to raise all kinds of Hell. The game was the lovechild of famed directors Suda51 and Shinji Mikami, featuring both their styles integrated into one insane third-person shooter. Unfortunately, despite ok reviews, the game reportedly did not sell well at launch.

Related PAX East 2024: Suda51 Talks Shadow of the Damned, More Grasshopper Manufacture's Shadows of the Damned returns this year with a remaster, and we got to talk with Suda51 about it, among other things...

A hella amount of new features

Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered represents a second chance at redemption. With NetEase Games as the publisher and Grasshopper Manufacture back in the developer's seat, this new edition is coming packed with a bunch of new features. The first of which are four new costumes to choose from: Placa Garcia, Ocho Corazones, Demonio Garcia and Kamikaze Garcia. Of course, it you prefer Garcia's standard Purple Reign look you can still wear that.

The remaster also launches with a New Game+ mode. With it, you'll be able to carry over all weapons and upgrades from a completed playthrough into a new one. You will need to beat the game first, and it does not appear like there's a way to import previous save files from PS3 and Xbox 360.

Finally, the game has been updated with a bunch of technical improvements to make it more modern. On PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC players can enjoy resolutions up to 4K and a fluid 60 frames-per-second. The Switch version will be capped at 30fps, though no resolution numbers have been provided. As for PS4 and Xbox One, the resolution and fps numbers remain a mystery, though it wouldn't be too surprising to see dynamic resolutions and higher frame rates on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X compared to the standard PS4 and Xbox One models.

Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered launches October 31 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.