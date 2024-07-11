Key Takeaways Schim, a puzzle-platformer from Ewoud van der Werf and Nils Slijkerman, will be receiving a physical edition later this year with the help of iam8bit.

The game's physical release will include a standard retail edition and an exclusive one through iam8bit's site, each with various extras.

The physical edition will arrive in October, but the digital version will arrive on July 18.

Well, it's been years in the making, but Schim, the shadow-based puzzle platformer from Ewoud van der Werf and Nils Slijkerman, finally comes out next week. After years of being a mainstay here in Screenshot Saturday, and going on to be a staple of prominent showcases such as Day of the Devs since then, not to mention earning a few award nominations. Hopefully, the finished game turns out to be something truly special, but today it finds itself having earned another honor among indie games, that of a physical release. It was announced that Ewoud, Nils, and publishers Extra Nice are teaming up with iam8bit for a physical release of Schim, set to arrive at major retailers this October, as well as being available through iam8bit's official site.

Shadow Play

If you need a quick refresher on Schim, then thankfully, the news came with a brand new trailer, which you can check out at the link here. You play as the titular schim, the soul and spirit of a living thing or an everyday object, and after being separated from your human, you have to find your way back to them. To do so, you'll need to guide them through a maze of shadows created by the everyday world, jumping between the shadows of moving cars, humans, ordinary bits of scenery, and more, occasionally having to find ways to manipulate your surroundings in order to get the shadows you need heading in the right direction. The setup allows for some rather striking monochrome visuals, with the isometric realistic world providing a nice contrast with our cartoonish shadow blob hero.

Schim's standard retail edition arrives on October 25 for Switch and PlayStation 5, will retail for $34.99 USD, and as seen in the clip, will include four bonus art cards. As seen in the picture above, though, there's also the iam8bit Exclusive Edition, which has exclusive cover art and includes a street scene poster with four sheets of stickers to decorate it with. That version will begin shipping in Q4 of this year, but no word on if it includes the four art cards as well. It will also be exclusive to iam8bit's site, where you can pre-order it now. Of course, if you don't want to opt for a physical edition or can't afford one, you can check out Schim when it arrives on July 18 for all major platforms. And if you can't wait one more week for it, there's also a free demo on Steam to check out. Be it physical or digital, though, here's hoping Schim is a hit when it arrives next week.