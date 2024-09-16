Shakes and Fidget is a humorous RPG where players create a custom character and embark on quests in a fantasy world. The game combines elements of adventure, PvP, and guild-building with a comedic twist.

All Codes For Shakes and Fidget

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Shakes and Fidget. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 9/15

OCTFST24 : Use for Rewards

: Use for Rewards RAJMOND-TL37 : Use for Rewards

: Use for Rewards EZEKIAH-J7XD : Use for Rewards

: Use for Rewards RAIDBOSSNUNU-TV84 : Use for Rewards

: Use for Rewards CHAZE-3LN6 : Use for Rewards

: Use for Rewards RUDI361-2IN1 : Use for Rewards

: Use for Rewards IDIOTA-2IN1 : Use for Rewards

: Use for Rewards ZSOMBEY-2IN1 : Use for Rewards

: Use for Rewards RAIDBOSSNUNU-2IN1 : Use for Rewards

: Use for Rewards PROTEX-2IN1 : Use for rewards

: Use for rewards DOMCAOFFICIAL-2IN1 : Use for Rewards

: Use for Rewards IDIOTA-EU13 : Use for rewards

: Use for rewards WAVES-EU13 : Use for rewards

: Use for rewards CHAZE-EU13 : Use for rewards

: Use for rewards RAIDBOSSNUNU-EU13 : Use for rewards

: Use for rewards IDIOTA-1RG5 : Use for Rewards

: Use for Rewards RUDI361-BK94 : Use for Rewards

: Use for Rewards DOMCAOFFICIAL-V5D9 : Use for Rewards

: Use for Rewards N3UTR4L-BK82 : Use for Rewards

: Use for Rewards ZSOMBEY-7A22 : Use for Rewards

: Use for Rewards PROTEX-ZF71 : Use for Rewards

: Use for Rewards N3UTR4L-2IN1 : Use for Rewards

: Use for Rewards CHAZE-2IN1 : Use for Rewards

: Use for Rewards RAJMOND-2IN1 : Use for Rewards

: Use for Rewards RUDI361-EU13 : Use for rewards

: Use for rewards N3UTR4L-EU13: Use for rewards

How to Redeem Codes in Shakes and Fidget

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Shakes and Fidget on your Mobile Device Click on the + on the top left of the screen. Click Cash Coupon button. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click GIVE ME THE BONUS. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form items, collectibles, skins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content.

Mobile codes are often time-limited and distributed through the game's social media platforms, special events, or collaborations, encouraging players to stay engaged and connected with the community.