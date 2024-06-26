When you level up in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, you'll be presented with points to allot to different stats. Here's what they mean and which ones to invest in.

There are five different stats to upgrade in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, regardless of what storyline you pick: Strength, Vitality, Magic, Agility, and Luck. Each of them refers to various aspects that the Nahobino has. They all help in combat, but which ones will do the most for you on your journey through the Netherworld? Well, let's first look at what each of them do.

Stat: Strength

Whether you’re battling the many hordes of demons or a member of the Qadištu, a great many times you’ll lose most, if not all, of your MP from using magic. Fortunately, you do have an option for attacking those who wish you harm: Physical attacks. Though, if you want to hit hard, you’ll want to focus on upping your Strength stat. Doing so will up your regular Attack as well as all Physical attacks, which many, if not all, Demons and party members have in their skills. Using a Physical attack works better than just passing your turn, so why not get the most out of it?

Stat: Vitality

Health is essential to lasting long in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. Even more so, in the early stages of the game, you don’t have access to regenerating HP, so if you don’t heal up, it might spell defeat for you. However, if you invest in Vitality, you’ll be able to take a lot more hits and come out with nary a scratch. If you have trouble trying to keep the Nahobino from keeling over mid-battle, this stat will help reduce that problem. It's important to note that increasing this stat will not give you more HP, just make attacks less damaging.

Stat: Magic

Exploiting weaknesses and beefing up your stats and abilities is the non-literal name of the game. Being a Magic powerhouse is an extremely helpful asset to have, especially for big boss battles and mobs of demons with weaknesses. As exploiting them gives you extra turns, there’s no reason not to invest a good amount in it. Also, alongside upping the damage of your magic attacks, it also increases the effectiveness of healing spells like Dia and Diarama. Still, like Vitality, it does not give you more MP, it just makes the skills you use with that MP much more oomph.

Stat: Agility

Want to ensure that your attacks hit and you evade often? Agility is the stat for you! If you put your points in Agility, you’ll see an increase with your character's accuracy. Firstly, escaping battles will be a lot easier should you need to retreat. Second, you'll be able to hit your target with more precision, lessening the chance of it missing and you losing two turns. Lastly, and more importantly, increasing Agility will improve the likelihood of you evading an attack and not getting hurt, as well as making the enemy lose two turns.

Stat: Luck

Up for leaving it up to chance? Well, while some of us may be, it doesn’t come to many (like myself). One minute you may be riding high and the next, you’re at 1 HP with no demons to back you up. Fortunately, Luck may be on your side and, in this situation, bent to your will. If you raise the Luck stat, it’ll help not only in-battle but in the rewards you get. Increasing Luck will improve your chances of landing Critical hits, causing ailments, and upping the likelihood of Instakill for Dark/Mudo and Light/Hama skills. That's not all, as Luck will raise the likelihood of getting rewards at the end of a battle, like items or essences. If you want to get the most out of a battle, Luck should be on your side.

What Stat(s) Do I Invest In?

If we're going off of what the best bang for your buck will be, it's Strength. However, it all depends on your playstyle. If you like to aim to hit hard and think fast, Agility is your best bet. However, if you know you'll be taking on tough enemies and want to survive once the dust's settles, Vitality is for you. Still, it's up to you on what you think suits you best. Personally, I spread mine out across all stats, though I'll usually prioritize Magic and Vitality if I have a free point. Plus, if your stats aren't where you want them to be, you can use the New Testament Table, which allows you to reallocate points to fit whatever build or playstyle you want to do. They can be found across Da'at, but one is certain to end up in your collection in the Minato Ward region.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and Steam.