In Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, you’ll be met with a plethora of demons, both harmful and harmless. Many of them, though, want your help and, in return, will reward you for your efforts. In this case, Hare of Inaba wants to meet a hero of his, Zhu Tun She. Here’s how to beat “Beastly Ambitions”.

How to Start “Beastly Ambitions”

To get to this quest, you’ll need to find the Magatsu Rail that leads to Hare of Inaba. Fortunately, you (or in this case, Amanozako) will find the rail next to where Onmoraki and Neko Shogun are. You’ll land in an isolated spot in Hamamatsucho with Treasure in the back.

Hare of Inaba, a Japanese folklore icon, will want to talk to you about their dreams. They want to become a strong bunny and be able to fend for themself. As for role models, they do have one in mind they want to meet: the fast and deadly Zhu Tun She. If you become allies with them and bring them to Hare of Inaba, they’ll be able to get the answers they want. So let’s help them meet their hero!

How to Find Zhu Tun She in SMTV: V

There are two ways to get Zhu Tun She for Hare of Inaba. First is by fusing two demons and creating them. The second is by finding them out in the Netherworld. Here are the specifics for each one.

Way 1: Fusion

For this way, you’ll need to go to Sophia in the World of Shadows. From there, you can fuse Zhu Tun She via three different combinations (via acquired demons and registered demons). Here are the possible ones:

Peallaidh + Gremlin Peallaidh + Preta Slime + Preta

Way 2: Exploration + Battle (Level 9)

The other available way is to find them around the Netherworld. They’ll be in the region where Hare of Inaba is, but they are a tough boar to catch. I did find one with a pack of Cait Siths, but accidentally took them out before I could talk to them.

Still, there's a specific place where Zhu Tun She will be. It’s in Shibadaimon at the farthest edge of the map near Hamamatsucho Leyline accessible via a discoverable Magatsu Rail by Amanozako. There, a horde of Zhu Tun She will be there and you can approach them. When you get into battle, talk to them and convince them to join your team. It may take a few tries, but I got them by giving some Macca and HP.

Return to Hare of Inaba + Reward

Once you’ve added Zhu Tun She to your party, head back to Hare of Inaba back in Hamamatsucho. Talk to Hare of Inaba and they’ll finally get to meet their idol. When they ask what can make them unique and special, however, Zhu Tun She has a weird answer. They go on to say that what makes Hare special is that they look tasty and prime for being devoured! So much for meeting your heroes, huh? Regardless, Hare of Inaba decides to venture into the Netherworld and figure things out on their own. I have a good feeling we may see them again soon but, for now, the Hare will reward you with an Unwrit Order Periapt. With it, if you have two Neutral-Law demons, you can use the Magatsuhi Skill: Wellspring of Order.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and Steam.