Within the Canon of Vengeance story in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, players can unlock one of two endings depending on the choices they make throughout the story. Here's what each ending entails:

Spoiler Alert for those who haven't finished the Canon of Vengeance plotline in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance!!!Despite the original Shin Megami Tensei V having three endings (plus a secret one) for players to choose from, Vengeance, specifically in the Canon of Vengeance plot, only has two. Furthermore, the choice isn't given to you, rather, it's made for you depending on what decisions you've made throughout. The choices, divided into Law and Chaos, are represented by Tao and Yoko's ideologies. Whoever you side with the most will determine whose hand you take at the throne. Getting both endings can take a while, but we have the scoop on what goes down in each.

Related All Available Endings in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Here's all the endings in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance and how to unlock them.

Law Ending (Siding with Tao)

If you choose many of Tao's preferred answers throughout the game, at the throne room, you'll take their hand instead of Yoko's. From there, Yoko becomes furious, and in a fit of rage, summons Tiamat. You can find the Tiamat guide here for your viewing pleasure. After you beat the foul beast with the help of the resurrected Dragonslayer Aogami, Tao will ask you to take care of Yoko, who still lives.

Go to her and she'll sacrifice herself to summon the Living Abyss, also known as Tehom. They are one of the more interesting battles, due to them having all elemental weaknesses. Once an element is used, however, it'll become Drain come Tehom's turn and not be a weakness until reset by Inception of Chaos. The best way to beat them is to target only one weakness each round. That way, only one weakness will become Drain and you'll always have other weakness to exploit.

When Tehom is beaten, you'll be teleported back to the Throne Room, where Goko, also known as Amitahba, will guide you to the throne. Tao will assist you and you'll create a new world. Before things go through, however, Lucifer makes himself known, asking the Nahobino to meet him in the realm between earth and heavens. Do that via a portal in the Throne Room and you'll finally meet the Usurper of God, Lucifer. He has no weaknesses at first, but when the Coctyus Star and Brimstone Star come out, Lucifer will be weak to Fire and Ice. Destroy them quickly and exploit the now-available weaknesses. When Lucifer is defeated, he'll give you one last speech before evaporating.

The credits will roll, and in a post-credits scene, you'll be brought back to the real world. You'll be at your desk and everyone is alive. Yes, Dazai, Atsuta, Sahori and even Yoko are here, smiling and hanging out. They'll all talk to each other and walk out of the classroom. There, Goddess Tao will watch them, smiling at the world she's always wanted: one of wishes and purity.

Chaos Ending (Siding with Yoko)

If you choose many of Yoko's preferred answers throughout the game, at the throne room, you'll take their hand instead of Tao's. From there, Mastema will appear and express his utmost disappointment in you. He'll summon Tiamat to take you down and you and Yoko will deal with the troublesome demon. You can find the Tiamat guide here for your viewing pleasure. When Tiamat is beaten in battle, thanks to Aogami's return, Yoko directs your attention to Mastema, who promises to smite you in the name of God.

He can be a formidable foe, and depending on your difficulty, may take some time to take down. He is weak to Fire, so prioritize that in your party with Khonsu Ra or Michael. Once you beat the mischievous Mastema, you'll be transported back to the throne room. There, Tao and Goko will be rather cross with your decision to go with Yoko, citing that doing so ruins all set rules of the universe. They both vanish and you rise to the throne, bringing forth a new world.

Before things go through, however, Lucifer makes himself known, asking the Nahobino to meet him in the realm between earth and heavens. Do that via a portal in the Throne Room and you'll finally meet the Usurper of God, Lucifer. He has no weaknesses at first, but when the Coctyus Star and Brimstone Star come out, Lucifer will be weak to Fire and Ice. Destroy them quickly and exploit the now-available weaknesses. When Lucifer is defeated, he'll give you one last speech before evaporating.

The credits roll, and at the end, we see Yoko and the protagonist (in human form) at a tree, likely the Tree of Life. Lilith's snake is present, bringing about images of Eden from the Bible. You'll take Yoko's hand and walk away, fading on Yoko's smiling face and knowing that the world sufferers have wanted is now here.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and Steam.