Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance received a free demo on Thursday, letting players try out the game's turn-based RPG systems and darker atmosphere than the Persona games. You'll be able to choose between two story paths within the demo.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Demo Goes Live

On PS4, PS5, and PC, you can now try out the Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance demo, which lets you play the beginning of the game. You can carry over your save progress to the full experience like other RPGs such as Dragon Quest XI and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. You can pick between two story paths in this Vengeance version of the RPG: the brand-new “Canon of Vengeance” or the original storyline “Canon of Creation."

In both instances, you'll be exploring a dire, post-apocalyptic Tokyo, which has been torn apart by a war waged by angels and demons. The demo follows a recent patch that has added a bunch of new content, including

New Demon Kishin Marici

Addition of Fan-selected Demon Navigators (Hell Biker, Idun, Fionn mac Cumhaill, Mothman, Mara, and Cleopatra)

The New Elite Difficulty for the Virtual Trainer

The new Vengeance edition reportedly improves upon the original Nintendo Switch version of Shin Megami Tensei V. It has a new storyline, more characters to meet, a new area, another dungeon, and an improved battle system among other implemented features. When it first launched earlier in the summer, critics and fans have raved about the RPG experience. It has an 89 OpenCritic score with 97% of critics recommending the title.

Talented voice actors, such as Casey Mongillo, Daman Mills, and Erica Lindbeck voice the characters of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, adding to the drama of the post-apocalyptic storyline.

The Game Might Be Worth Trying

"The original was one of 2021's best RPGs and now Vengeance can claim a high spot among 2024's best and brightest," said our review. "It's a hardcore, fantastic and rich experience that should be on everyone's must-play list." The review also says that the music is in too form, saying "Vengeance brings its A-game and rocks the house yet again."

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is available on the PS4, PS5, Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. No word on an Xbox or Switch demo has been given by Atlus as of the time of writing. Unfortunately, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance can't be played through Xbox Game Pass if you have an Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, or PC and that subscription service.