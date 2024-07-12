Key Takeaways Safety difficulty, which is DLC, is the easiest and works well for story-focused players, but can feel too easy.

Casual offers a fuller experience with some challenge, with gameplay mechanics feeling more integrated.

Normal is more challenging and essential for survival, catered to those up for a good challenge, whereas Hard bumps said challenge up a few notches.

When it comes to choosing a difficulty, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance may feel daunting. As someone who has tried all of them, I come bearing the gift of what to expect with each of the levels and which one may be for you!

It's important to mention that you can change your difficulty at any time. This applies to Safety, Casual and Normal. While you can change it from Hard to lower, you cannot change it back unless you start over.

What are the Difficulty Levels in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance?

So, in the base game, the levels of difficulty are Casual, Normal and Hard. If we count optional DLC, then we can add Safety to the list, bringing the total to four. These are normal levels, as most games that have difficulty choices have an Easy, Normal and Hard mode. This is where Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance may get you, though.

Simply put, this game is difficult. A lot more harder than their sister series, Persona, by a good amount. Challenge has always been at the heart of Shin Megami Tensei. Whether it was the insanely-hard beginning Dungeon in Shin Megami Tensei IV or the rage-inducing Matador from Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne, you can expect some intense gameplay with the series. Still, with the current craze of challenging games like Elden Ring and Returnal, some will feel right at home with it.

Though, not everyone is into that sort of gameplay experience. Many, like myself, do want to be able to play and get far within a session instead of giving up after one hard boss or enemy. This is where the different difficulty levels come in. Let's go over each one and help decide which one is right for your journey through Da'at.

Difficulty: Safety

This one is, by far, the easiest the game can get. Your attacks can take out enemies with one to two hits, no weakness required. Enemies who do manage to hit you often miss or deal minimal damage. You can easily take down bosses if your level is near, at or above them. This is an apt difficulty for those looking to experience the philosophical narrative without having to worry about the challenge. Though it can often feel too easy, making the fabulous gameplay a little dull. Plus, in order to get this difficulty, you do have to download it as DLC. It's free, so you don't have to pay for it. Still, if you want to play through the game quick and breezy, pick Safety.

Difficulty: Casual

Image from SEGA/ATLUS West

In the base game, this is the easy mode. It does feel like a fuller experience than Safety, given it does have some challenge to it. You'll hit a bit harder, as will the enemy. It is still one that you can get through relatively smoothly. Though, if you aren't careful, you may die a few times, as enemies can and will use weaknesses against you, unlike in Safety. Trust me, I can attest to getting too comfortable and then being taken for a ride with a high-level demon or boss. Also, unlike with Safety, the different gameplay mechanics feel more useful and you can appreciate them more, especially the new changes and additions Vengeance includes. This difficulty is perfect for those new to the series and want to have a memorable and normal time with Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance.

Difficulty: Normal

Image from SEGA

Normal may feel a bit like Casual, but the spikes in difficulty will be a bit higher. Plus, your time commitment will increase, as you'll actively need to use a lot of the mechanics like Fusion and Miracles. Also, leveling up the Nahobino and your pack of demons will be essential to surviving even the base areas, as high-level enemies can wipe the floor with you if you aren't prepared. Knowing the weaknesses of enemies and your party is key to taking on every and any obstacle. Dying will be a repeat occurrence and can get frustrating with bosses and such (looking at you, Demi-Fiend). Still, this is the difficulty the developers want you to play at, hence why it's called Normal. This difficulty is for those up for a good challenge and for newcomers to the series but not to the RPG/JRPG genre and who want to experience the game as it should be played.

Difficulty: Hard

There's a clear reason why this difficulty is called Hard: it's unforgiving if you don't know what you're doing. Enemies will be overpowered and bosses will be 10 times harder than before. You need to go in knowing basically everything, from weaknesses, Fusion tips, important skills and varying strategies. As you can tell, Hard is catered to those who have played the game or series before and can handle these types of battles. If you have played difficult RPGs like Etrian Odyssey or Last Remnant, this level is probably a good bet for you if you crave a good challenge.

Which Difficulty in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is Right For You?

As always, it depends on what type of gamer you are and the level of challenge you can handle. If you are looking for gameplay that's more intense yet playable, go with Normal. If you want to get through a JRPG without too many scratches, do Casual. If you don't like challenge at all and want to experience the story and world, choose Safety. And, if you live for the thrill of a grand challenge, Hard is for you. However choose to play Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, you'll come out of it satisfied, even if you played the 2021 original.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and Steam.