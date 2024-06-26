Already in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, we've dealt with one member of the Qadištu, Naamah. Now, it's time we meet and battle another member, the scary fiend Eisheth. Here's how to take her down!

How to Find & Battle Eisheth

In Canon of Vengeance, you'll come face-to-face with Eisheth within the story, so no need to go out of your way to find her. Her presence has been large throughout Shinagawa. The dozens of abducted students say she battered and bruised them and ask them a poignant question: "Which part of yourself do you hate the most?". Whatever they said, she'd attack them their. It did a real number on them, so we need to put a stop to her right away. Fortunately, or unfortunately depending on things, you'll met her in a storage silo. She'll be damaging a student's eyes and enjoying herself until you, Yoko and Tao show up. She'll ask us that very question and we enter battle.

Before you enter the battle, make sure to have some Amrita Sodas, Medicine, and full health. Eisheth can easily exploit those with low HP and take them out quick.

Enemy: Eisheth (Level 28)-

Out of all the Qadištu, Eisheth is the most terrifying in terms of design. Yet, compared to her comrade Naamah, she's a bit easy in terms of how to stop her. Her weakness isn't as exploitable as Physical, but it is one you should have available in your party: Force. Demons like Feng Huang with their Wind Breath or Kikuri-Hime with their Zanma will be much welcome in your party. Plus, it's good to have Force Gems or Force Shards, as they'll be able to hit her weakness if you don't have a Force skill.

However, while it may seem like a good idea to spam Force moves with your press turns, do take the extra turns to use support skills like Neko Shogun's Rakunda (lower foe's defense for 3 turns) or Koropokkur's Tarunda (lower's foe's attack for 3 turns). Even better, if your team needs healing, especially if Eisheth's Toxic Cloud +3 poisons you, take the turn to use an Amrita Soda or the Patra skill. However, if you want to hit hard with your turn, use Magatsuhi Skill Omagatoki: Critical, which, when unleashed via spending Magatsuhi, makes all attacks (magic included) Critical hits for your party for one whole turn. This should chip a lot of health off the Qadištu fiend.

As mentioned before, Eisheth is more forgiving with her resistances. She only has two elemental ones: Fire and Dark/Mudo. They are fully blocked, though, so using them in battle will not hurt her at all. All other elements will effect her, though Force will be the only one to really do some damage. In terms of ailments, she resists all of them, though they aren't fully blocked. Still, it isn't worth it to try and stick an ailment on them unless it's part of an attack.

Eisheth's skills are largely Physical-based. Yet, outside of Axel Claw +6 (medium Physical damage 2~4 times to random targets), the other two come with status ailments like Madness Needle with Confusion +6 and Pierce Armor +6 with lowering Defense for 3 turns. There's the aforementioned Toxic Cloud +3, which can Poison all party members, but one attack can spell disaster, even more so if you're not cured of an ailment: Voracious Salvation +6. This unique skill will take a heavy amount of HP from the recipient and will be higher if they have an ailment. It's best to avoid the move being too deadly by curing and healing those with ailments right after they are afflicted.

Ending + Rewards

Once you've shown Eisheth who's boss, she'll curse you out and flee. The student will be cured by Tao and be on their way. After a brief chat with Tao and Yoko about what to do about Miyazu, you'll be given the location of where Eisheth, and perhaps Miyazu, will be. Regardless, as a reward, you'll receive some experience, 650 Macca, and a x1 Phys Dampener.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and Steam.