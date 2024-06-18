If you decide to take on the Canon of Vengeance storyline for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, you'll be introduced to the new main villains in a unique way. The Qadištu are a fearsome bunch, proved correct by meeting our first of the four: Naamah. This is how to best her in your first meeting with her.

You'll come face to face with Naamah after the Protagonist and Yoko come across a dying Angel on their way to the Tokyo Diet Building. They'll warn you of the Qadištu and, lo and behold, once the Angel perishes, one of the members, flying in the air, notices your presence. She'll transport you to a different area, the home of the Qadištu, and tell you that you'll be an excellent sacrifice for "Mother". Before we can ask questions, it's off to battle with the now-named Naamah.

Make sure to stock up on Medicine and Amrita Sodas, as Naamah can pack quite a punch. Also, make sure you have a full party so you can take full advantage of your turns.

How to Beat Naamah (First Fight) (Level 18)

Naamah may be intimidating, given her demonic gaze and confident persona, but her weakness is exploitable: physical. Your standard Attack and other moves like Aramasa and Bouncing Claw will work wonders here. Everyone has an Attack skill, so everyone can hit Naamah's weakness and gain another turn, essentially giving you eight times in a row you can attack her (or build support and heal). One of the best ways to get Naamah's health down knowing its weakness is by using the Magatsuhi Skill Omagatoki: Critical. When you unleash this skill via spending Magatsuhi, all attacks (magic included) will become Critical hits for your party for one whole turn. If you have a party with physical skills (like Daemon, Tsuchigumo, or Zhen), this will lead to a huge battlefield advantage and chip tons of health of the troublesome Qadištu member.

When it comes to her resistances, there's a lot. She has resistance to Fire, Ice, Electric, and Force, as well as full blocking for Dark/Mudo skills. It's important to note that Light/Hama does not have any resistance/blocking, though it is not a weakness. Also, many ailments are resistant with Charm being blocked completely. There is a good reason for all of those since Naamah specializes in those areas with her skills.

The biggest difficulty with Naamah is her skills. Mudo+3 and Mamudo+3 are deadly to those whose weakness is Dark. Tarunda+2 can decrease your attack level for three whole turns, which is never a good thing (though can be remedied by Tarujaka). Life Drain is pretty self-explanatory, but the main concern with Naamah is her personal skill, Capitulate to Pleasure+7. This ability can charm your entire party and is very strong. When you're charmed, if not healed, you or your demons may ignore commands and attack your party or even heal some of your opponent's health. To cure those afflicted, use the skill Patra or an Amrita Soda/Amrita Fountain. Furthermore, if you have the Magatsuhi Skill Eternal Prayer, it'll not only cure that and other ailments but fully recover everyone's health.

Ending

If you keep that all up and prepare accordingly, Naamah should be down for the count entirely. However, she does survive the battle and is impressed by your efforts. She'll say you aren't fit for tribute but she'll be keeping a close eye on you, as she wants to "rip you apart". You go back to where you were before and we get our first look at the other Qadištu members: Eisheth Zenumin, Agrat bat Mahlat, and the leader, Lilith. Lilith will claim that you may be the key to resurrection, whatever that may mean. For now, we have a target on our back and one we know is one not to mess with.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and Steam.