In Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, the Demi-Fiend from Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne can be recruited onto your team. You must prove your worth in a fight, however, and an extremely hard one at that. Luckily, we've got you covered on how to beat him and add him to the party.

We went over who the Demi-Fiend is and how to get him in our "How to Unlock the Demi-Fiend" guide, but we'll summarize some of it here. The Demi-Fiend is the protagonist of Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne who returns here as an optional boss. In order to get to them, you must follow the same trial they do in Nocturne, albeit slaying nine different demons who hold menorahs. Their locations are marked on your map and spread around Da'at. Once you've collected them all, the Hall of Chaos will open and you'll meet the Demi-Fiend.

Before you take on the Demi-Fiend, remember to save your game and make sure to stock up on Revival Beads. If you die in this battle, like many other battles, you will have to go to your last save. Also, make sure you are Level 99, as are your demons. This is one battle where being even one level below can cost you the battle.

Enemy: Demi-Fiend (Level 99)-

Resistances-

Physical Fire Ice Electric Force Light Dark Resist Resist Resist Resist Resist Resist Resist

Poison Mirage Charm Confusion Sleep Seal Resist Resist Resist Resist Resist Resist

Stats-

Strength: 99

Vitality: 99

Magic: 99

Agility: 99

Luck: 99

The Demi-Fiend is one of, if not the, toughest bosses in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, which is saying something. They held a high spot as DLC in the original and it looks like that has not changed. If you are not prepared, this fight will be even more difficult. What makes him hard is that he, outside of resisting everything, has many summonable demons to join his party and delivers one-hit kill moves. Some of these can be taken out in good time, but each time he gets a turn, something will be killed or severely hurt.

In terms of the Demi-Fiend himself, he's got some strong skills. His most dangerous is Gaea Rage+8, which is a Severe attack on all targets that ignores all resistance and pierces through it. It can take out your entire party if they are even just a level under Demi-Fiend. Other moves like Freikugel+8 and Javelin Rain+8 will cause severe Strength-based Almighty and Physical damage, respectively. Plus, Chaotic Will+8 has a chance to instakill anyone in your party, as well as halve your turns. In the middle of the fight, he'll fully heal him and his party with Mediarahan+4.

The Demi-Fiends Demons (all Level 99)-

In the battle, the Demi-Fiend summons a plethora of demons like Pixie, Cu Chulainn and Girimekhala that are replaced once taken out. Each of them have their own weaknesses, so utilize Spyglasses to pinpoint them if they aren't in your Demon Compendium. If you're low on Spyglasses or want to know, however, here's the lineup and weaknesses of each:

Try not to use all foe attacks since some may block them and you'll lose a turn. If you're 100% sure that nobody in the Demi-Fiend's party can block or absorb it, however, use it. I do make an exception for Almighty attacks or Physical attacks if they're critical.

Tips and Tricks for Taking Out the Demi-Fiend in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

It goes without saying that you need to be overprepared to the extreme before you fight Demi-Fiend. It's essential that a majority of your party is at Level 99. One way to help get your demons there is by finding Petrified Demons around Da'at and using Incenses. Also, it's important to have the Nahobino have Repel/Drain Physical, despite Gaea Rage+8 piercing it. It'll help with Javelin Rain+8 and Deadly Fury+8, as well as normal or skill-based Physical attacks from other demons. Another tip is to have some sort of revival skill (like Enduring Soul) or item (like Withering Goat), as those can keep the Nahobino (or demons who have it equipped) back to life after dying. This comes in handy if Gaea Rush+8 takes out your entire party (coming from personal experience).

It's a good idea to have your entire party and stock full with strong demons. You will lose demons in the fight. With that, you need to have a surplus of backup demons that can hit hard. A good suggestion is to keep your strongest demons (like Special Fusions) spread out throughout or saved as last resorts. Also, make sure to cater some demons as support, who can heal, debuff, buff and/or charge your party members so they are more effective on the battlefield.

If things are too hard, a good strategy is to lower the difficulty to Safety (which is free DLC). Your attacks will be much more damaging and the damage you receive will be a lot more manageable. Still, you need to be at Level 99 and have a full party. The only one that needs to be eliminated is the Demi-Fiend. Though you should take out the other demons to help alleviate any unforeseen problems, pull out the big attacks on the Demi-Fiend.

Ending + Rewards

When you manage to beat the Demi-Fiend, whether it's by the skin of your teeth or just pure luck and skill, you'll talk to Pixie, who'll be mighty impressed that you beat him and then to Demi-Fiend. It's then that you can ask him to join your party as a Guest member. Still, as a reward, you'll earn EXP if you are not at Level 99, 30,900 Macca from beating him, 666,666 Macca from completing the quest (yes, that 666), and the Demi-Fiend's Essence, which can be used to learn the dreadful Gaea Rage that made this boss one of the toughest you'll face (or, now, have faced).

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and Steam.