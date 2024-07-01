Exclusive to the Canon of Vengeance storyline in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is the villainous Qadištu, a group of demons hellbent on destroying the world. Now that they're all together in one place, here's how to best them in combat!

How to Find & Battle the Qadištu:

So far in the story, we've fought three out of the four Qadištu: Naamah, Eisheth, and Agrat. They've, by themselves, have been some pretty tough fights. Still, you and your party have come out on top each time. Unfortunately, the group, led by Lilith, has become way too powerful and, with all the Magatsuhi they've collected, is close to bringing back their mysterious Mother. To get to the group, you and your party must go to Da'at - Shinjuku and go to the Government Building. A leyline fount will be right outside your destination.

Before you start this battle, please make sure to have Medicines, Amrita Sodas, and plenty of elemental Gems and Shards, especially if your party doesn't have any of the Qadištu's weaknesses in their skills!

When we find them, we learn that they want to use you, the Nahobino/Dragonslayer, as a sacrifice for resurrecting their slain Mother. Furthermore, it seems like Yoko has been affected by the Horned God who slew their Mother and starts to show allegiance to the Qadištu. However, Yoko rejects it, saying that there has to be a better way that doesn't cost your life. Lilith, betrayed, calls upon the rest of the Qadištu and you fight them for the last time, now as a team.

How to Beat Lilith (Lv. 52)

Resistances-

Physical Fire Ice Electric Force Light Dark Resist None None Resist Absorb Weakness Resist

Poison Mirage Charm Confusion Sleep Seal Resist Resist Block Block Block Block

Stats-

Strength: 20

Vitality: 26

Magic: 20

Agility: 17

Luck: 18

Lilith is the leader of the Qadištu, and her high level and support-leaning skills prove that. She doesn't attack outside of the highly dangerous Qadištu Entropy team attack, which casts two Heavy Almighty attacks, a chance to cause Charm to all foes, and gives HP back to the Qadištu. Still, her being on the battlefield will only cause the Qadištu to grow in power and defense due to Matarukaja+3 and Marakukaja+3. Plus, Mother Earth+3 can nullify all physical attacks for allies for one turn and Primordial Parturition can revive a fallen ally, and that's on top of her Innate Skill: Qadištu Mandate, which lessens all damage to Qadištu allies. To beat her, use Light/Hama skills and items (like Light Gem or Shard). Having Tao or Horus in your party is a plus due to them specializing in the Light element.

How to Beat Agrat (Lv. 50)

Resistances-

Physical Fire Ice Electric Force Light Dark None Resist Block Weakness None None Resist

Poison Mirage Charm Confusion Sleep Seal Resist Resist Block Block Block Block

Stats-

Strength: 11

Vitality: 17

Magic: 22

Agility: 19

Luck: 21

Agrat is the Magic powerhouse of the team. Outside of Innate Skill: Qadištu Artifice, which improves the chances of unleashing a Critical attack, she specializes in elemental attacks. Granted, the ones she has this time, Maragidyne+2, Mabufudyne+4, and Bufubarion+4, are devastators on the field. Avoid having anyone on the field with a weakness to Ice, as Agrat is likely to take them out immediately. Like before, her weakness is Electric, so, outside of Electric Shards and Gems, have either Yoko or Hayatoro in your party to take advantage of it.

How to Beat Eisheth (Lv. 50)

Resistances-

Physical Fire Ice Electric Force Light Dark None Block None None Weakness None Block

Poison Mirage Charm Confusion Sleep Seal Resist Resist Block Block Block Block

Stats-

Strength: 21

Vitality: 22

Magic: 9

Agility: 16

Luck: 12

Eisheth, like last time, is a killer with her Physical and Strength attacks. Luckily, she won't have many of those troublesome skills she brought with her. She's kept her Axel Claw+6, but has Mist Rush+6 and Deathbound+6. Both Axel Claw and Deathbound are Medium Physical attacks that can hurt the whole party. Mist Rush, however, does the same but adds a chance of causing Mirage, which, causes those afflicted to possibly not hit their intended target and, evenmore so, decrease accuracy. Despite all that, her weakness is still Force, so demons like Hanuman, Kikuri-Hime, or using Force Shards will help annihilate Eisheth quick and easy.

How to Beat Naamah (Lv. 50)

Resistances-

Physical Fire Ice Electric Force Light Dark Weakness Resist Resist Resist Resist None Block

Poison Mirage Charm Confusion Sleep Seal Resist Resist Block Block Block Block

Stats-

Strength: 10

Vitality: 19

Magic: 21

Agility: 13

Luck: 24

This will be the third time you've come face-to-face with Naamah. Being the first Qadištu you'll meet in Canon of Vengeance, she's likely the biggest to hold a grudge against you. Despite that, she is not the Dark magician she was before. Instead, like Lilith, she's taken on a support role, though more suited for debuffing you and your party. Life Drain still can hurt you, but she's very much there to make your team vulnerable to attacks. Even still, she has the most exploitable weakness out of the four: Physical. Every demon has a Physical attack, so if you're in need of an extra turn, hit her with a regular attack and it'll grant you one.

Best Strategy to Beat the Qadištu

Personally, I'd go for slaying Lilith first, given that she poses the biggest threat to your team. Any chance she gets, she'll buff her team up, which isn't good for those a bit under-leveled. You can go all in on hitting her Light weakness or you can spread it equally among the party. If you want, you can plan to have each party member target their own Qadištu member (like Tao on Lilith or Yoko on Agrat). However you go about it, the next one in line to be slain is either Naamah or Agrat, as they aim to debuff or exploit weaknesses. Leave Eisheth for last since, now that the chances for Critical attacks are lower, you can withstand a bit more damage.

Ending + Rewards

Once you've taken out the Qadištu once and for all, you'll be treated to a lengthy bit of cutscenes. I won't go into detail on what goes down within them, but you may get some popcorn if you'd like, as it does get quite intense. If what unravels isn't enough, your rewards for besting the Qadištu are 3,450 Macca, x1 Chakra Pot, and the Essenses of Agrat, Eisheth, Lilith, and Naamah.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and Steam.