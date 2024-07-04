Whatever side you choose (Law or Chaos) in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, you'll have to battle the fierce Tiamat. They are a pretty difficult boss, but this guide will help make it just a bit easier.

Before you start this battle, please make sure to have Medicines, Somas, and plenty of elemental Gems and Shards, especially if your party doesn't have any of the elemental weaknesses in their skills!

How to Battle Tiamat in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

Before we get to Tiamat, the Nahobino, based on your choices throughout the Canon of Vengeance storyline, will take the hand of either Tao (Law) or Yoko (Chaos). Whichever one you go with only changes the person who summons Tiamat. If you chose Tao, then Yoko will be the one to bring Tiamat out. However, if you chose Yoko, Mastema is actually the summoner of the accursed demon god. Both express disappointment in you for your choices before leaving Tiamat to take care of business.

Enemy: Tiamat (Level 83)

Resistances-

Physical Fire Ice Electric Force Light Dark Resist Resist Absorb Resist Resist Resist Resist

Poison Mirage Charm Confusion Sleep Seal Resist Resist Resist Resist Resist Resist

Stats-

Strength: 48

Vitality: 65

Magic: 45

Agility: 36

Luck: 53

Tiamat has been hyped up throughout the game as a fearsome opponent, even by the Qadištu. Well, they are more than worthy of their title due to their moves. They resist just about every element and ailment, rendering a lot of attacks, including Physical, not as powerful. However, they do have a weakness: Ice. Prioritize having demons like Vasuki or Fionn mac Cumhaill who have severe one-target ice attacks like Bufubarion. Despite this, Tiamat, while good to focus damage on, isn''t the one that need attention. That focus belongs on her Heads: the Dragon Head, Goat Head, and Camel Head.

Enemy: Camel Head (Level 83)

Resistances-

Physical Fire Ice Electric Force Light Dark None Weakness Absorb Weakness Weakness None None

Poison Mirage Charm Confusion Sleep Seal Resist Resist Resist Resist Resist Resist

Stats-

Strength: 38

Vitality: 61

Magic: 66

Agility: 49

Luck: 46

The Camel Head is the easiest of the Heads to take down due to its many weaknesses. It's weak to Fire, Electric, and Force, which you'll have at least one or two of in your party. Still, it is a tough one on the battlefield with its Dark & Light moves that target both single teammates or the whole party. Those who are weak to those elements should be wary on the field, buff with defense or accuracy/evasion skills, or change them out before Tiamat's turn.

Enemy: Dragon Head (Level 83)

Resistances-

Physical Fire Ice Electric Force Light Dark None None Absorb None None Weakness Weakness

Poison Mirage Charm Confusion Sleep Seal Resist Resist Resist Resist Resist Resist

Stats-

Strength: 66

Vitality: 61

Magic: 38

Agility: 49

Luck: 46

The Dragon Head is likely the toughest to tackle if you don't have their weakness. Their weakness is Light & Dark, which, while you may have one of them, is a heavy spender of MP. Plus, with many demons having the 'all foes' moves for them, it can be a bit difficult to exploit. However, you can use a Dark Shard or Light Shard to hit the Dragon Head to damage them and gain another turn.

Enemy: Goat Head (Level 83)

Resistances-

Physical Fire Ice Electric Force Light Dark Weakness None Absorb None None None None

Poison Mirage Charm Confusion Sleep Seal Resist Resist Resist Resist Resist Resist

Stats-

Strength: 38

Vitality: 61

Magic: 66

Agility: 49

Luck: 46

The Goat Head is definitely one to watch out for. Their skills have many of the elements teammates are weak to: Fire, Electric, and Force. It's important to know that it will unleash at least one of those elemental attacks when it gets its turn. If you have any demon that has those as a weakness, make sure proper preparations are made to ensure they aren't taken out in one turn. The bright side to all this is that it, like Naamah, has a very exploitable weakness: Physical. Just using Attack will strike its weakness and give you another turn. At this point in the game, you or your demons will have extremely strong Physical moves, so make use of those, especially ones that are always Critical.

Best Strategy to Beat Tiamat:

The best way to beat Tiamat is to focus on the Heads. Damaging them and getting them down to 0 HP will cause Tiamat to sacrifice 2000 HP to save them. While some attacks can reach that amount of damage, it's the quickest way to take them down while also giving you more turns. Also, with the extra turns, if you have party members who are weak to certain elements, make sure to buff your defenses and raise attack power so you can effectively take them out. It's important to note that you should avoid using any moves outside of Physical that hit all targets. That way, you don't lose a turn. The Head to focus on first is Goat, as they have an exploitable weakness and will be the most annoying to face due to their element skills. Second is the Dragon Head since it'll need a demon like Tao or Mithras to hit their Light/Dark weakness. Finally, take on the Camel Head because they, like the Goat Head, have a very exploitable Physical weakness that'll help give you extra turns and hit either the other heads or Tiamat.

Ending + Rewards

When you take care of Tiamat and her animal heads, a few cutscenes will happen before your next battle. Of course, those scenes will be different depending on what side you've picked. However, a certain long-long companion will emerge and you'll defeat Tiamat once and for all. As a reward, you'll earn 17,500 Macca and a lot of EXP, which will help for the final battles to come.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and Steam.