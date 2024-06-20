As you've seen so far in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, most of the gameplay consists of battles, exploration and collecting and fusing demons. What if I told you, however, that there's a quiz in this game? Here's how to complete the "In Pursuit of Knowledge" side mission.

How to Start "In Pursuit of Knowledge"

To unlock this side quest, you'll have to have reached the Tokyo Diet Building and teleported back into "Tokyo." From there, you'll be on the overview map and can traverse the city. There will be plenty of people to talk to, but you want to look for one with a Quest notification over their pin. In the Northern part of the map, a Jouin Student (as a green icon) will be waiting for you. They'll ask you if you could answer three different questions surrounding demons for a 'certain someone'. As you are one deeply into the world of demons, who better to be quizzed than the Nahobino yourself? Though, it's based on the lore of different demons, so if you haven't studied up on every demon's backstory, you may have a hard time. Regardless, we've got you covered with the required reading and the answers you're looking for.

Question 1:

"The demon Onmoraki is a monstrous bird a human face. What is its original form?"

To find the answer to the question, go to the Main Menu and go to Analyze. There, you’ll be able to find the entries of several demons you’ve battled and collected, which can act as your own little Demon Compendium. In it, look for Onmoraki and pull up the demon’s lore. There, it’ll say:

“Its true identity is a corpse that hasn't had a proper memorial service, and it is said to appear before monks who neglect their duties.”

Answer: Corpse

Question 2:

“Amongst the hierarchy of daemons, what is the name of the evil spirit from which the word "demon" originates?”

Again, to find the answer, go to the Demon Compendium and look for Daemon. Then, pull up the demon’s lore and, within it’s description, it’ll say:

“What might be considered a demon today would've been called a "cacodaemon" in ancient Greece -that is, an evil spirit. In contrast, their benevolent counterparts were known as "agathodaemons."”

Answer: Cacodaemons

Question 3:

“What should you do to remove the omelet-loving spirit Aitvaras from your home?”

The drill is the same as last time, as you need to open up the Demon Compendium and look for Aitvaras. If you haven’t come across one, you can find one on your trips to the Netherworld. Then, use a Spyglass to look at their description. It’ll say:

“It can, however, be exterminated by shining it with the flame of a candle purified by the church.”

Answer: Candle

Ending + Reward

Once you answer all the questions correctly, the student will tell you the real reason why they quizzed you: they wanted to impress a potential date from the Occult Research Club. Yeah, you were just a pawn in a bigger game: the game of love. Well, the joke's actually on the student, as their date catches on that they might (and were) cheating. May this be a lesson not to cheat...and get caught. While the student didn't get the girl, you get the Treacherous Order Periapt, which will, when two Dark-Law demons are in your party, unlock the Rains of Order Magatsuhi skill (gives party large MP recovery and +1 Press Turn).

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and Steam.