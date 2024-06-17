In Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, you’ll be met with a horde of demons. However, not all of them want to fight. In fact, some want your help and, in return, will reward you for your efforts. In this case, Nyami Nyami wants you to get rid of a pesky nuisance. Here’s how to beat “Knocking on Death’s Door”.

How to Start “Knocking on Death’s Door”

To get to this quest, you’ll need to find the Magatsu Rail that leads to Nyami Nyami. It’s a bit of a tough find, but you’ll find it near a waterfall and next to Mermaid, who gives a side quest, “The Cursed Mermaids”. Ride on the rail to the top of a building that towers over where Onmoraki and Neko Shogun are.

There, Nyami Nyami, a dragon of fortune, will confide in you that a hell-borne demon is having a bit too much fun in Da’at. In fact, they’ve been meeting or, in this case, eating the locals, almost making Nyami Nyami their lunch. Therefore, the threat, known as Dormarth, needs to be stopped before they get too comfortable.

Where is Dormarth?

So we know who’s causing a ruckus, but where are they? Lucky for you, Nyami Nyami marks the exact location of Dormarth, which is under the Underpass, and you can get there right away. Well, it’s easier said than done. An Absess is located right next to them, so, if not beaten, you’ll be chased down by some Absess Demons. If you can outrun them, do so. For me, they’ll stop right before you get to Dormarth. If push comes to shove, take them out quick, as most of them will be ones you’ve fought before.

Once you get there, talk to Dormarth and they’ll give their side of the story. They’ll say that, because they’re a demon dog of Hell, they rarely get out much. So, now that they’re in a new place, they went to go sightseeing. Well, they did treat themselves to the locals, but hey, when your on vacation, you can do whatever you want! Unfortunately, once you explain that the locals aren’t keen on being supper, Dormarth doesn’t take kindly to that. They’ll call out “occupational discrimination” and, in a fit of rage, take their anger out on you.

Enemy: Dormarth (Level 12)

Fortunately, the hellhound can be dealt with rather easily if you play your cards right (and are Level 12). The Dormarth’s weakness is Force (Zan). Exploit that to not only deal some great damage, but give you another turn to exploit the weakness again or buff up with support abilities (specifically Sukunda) or medicine. Even though they are alone, you’ll want to take them down fast, especially if you’re weak to Dark or low on health. Their Bouncing Claws attack can scratch hard and Mudo can take you out instantly. Regardless, using Force and defending yourself when possible will help you take out Dormarth.

Return to Nyami Nyami + Reward