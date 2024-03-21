Key Takeaways SMT V: Vengeance release date moved to June 14, 2024 from June 21, available on major platforms.

Choose between Canon of Creation or Canon of Vengeance storylines with new characters and outcomes.

New exclusive demons and skills in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, enhancing gameplay and battle system.

Atlus and Sega have announced the Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance release date has been moved up by a week, as well as releasing new details about the upcoming definitive edition.

The new release date for SMT V: Vengeance is June 14th, 2024. It has moved up from June 21st, 2024, and will be available on all current major platforms. While the original release was a Nintendo Switch exclusive, this version will also be on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Windows store and Steam).

What is the new Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance storyline?

At the start of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, players will have the choice between two storylines:

Canon of Creation (the original story)

Canon of Vengeance (the new story)

Canon of Vengeance is a brand new route described as a 'dramatic tale of revenge by the fallen'. The story is about the same through the first half of the game, but then veers off on its own in the second half with a completely different outcome to the story. Part of this seems triggered by Yoko Hiromine, a new character to the Vengeance release. Using magic, she and the main character stand on the front lines together battling against the Qadištu.

Made up of 4 female demons, the Qadištu includes Lilith, who calls herself The Oppressed. She calls the protagonist the Key of Resurrection, and makes note of finding that key. The other members of the Qadistu include:

Naahmah, the 'Mother of Demons', who is a seductress, and is the most sensual of the Qadistu.

Eisheth Zenumin, is based on Jewish mythology and is said to eat the souls of the fallen. She seduces, and leads humans to their demise.

Agrat bat Mahlat, the 'Queen of Demons' is also called 'the demon who dances on the roof', and travels through the air in her chariot raining destruction.

Their purpose, and goals are mysterious, though Atlus mentions that this is a tale of revenge by the oppressed (notably not capitalized this time).

What else is new in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance?

There are other new demons beyond the Qadistu in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. Glasya-Labolas is one of them, a dog with griffin wings who can predict the future and make folks invisible, and is one of 72 demons from King Solomon's 'Ars Goetia'.

Other gameplay changes are coming in the new release as well, deepening the press turn battle system it uses. There are several new exclusive skills available only to certain demons. Building on this are 20 new Magatsuhi skills, that you can use after filling the gauge in battle. Some of these skills are also tied to certain demons, and they are joined by new skills that can be activated when there is a strong tie between two demons, either of mythological or alignment.