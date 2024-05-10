Key Takeaways Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance introduces new demons and narrative "Canon of Vengeance" with five new characters.

New gameplay mechanics and modes include new battlegrounds, traversal improvements, and three new game plus options.

Vengeance aims to please fans and newcomers with Miracles, increased max levels, and Virtual Trainer to prepare for future challenges.

Return to Da'at in a whole new way. An overview guide for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance was released today, detailing the many enhancements and upgrades the re-release brings.

Revealed last year, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance marks the next step for the fifth entry in the Shin Megami Tensei franchise. While some details on how it improves and adds to the original game, nothing too detailed has been given. Well, that is until now when ATLUS West held a live stream all about the new upgrades Vengeance brings. The 13-minute video, titled "Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance ‘Complete Guide’," showcased 50 improvements made for the re-release in order to ensure a smoother gameplay experience.

Canon of Vengeance + New Demons

In terms of the story, Vengeance, within its new narrative "Canon of Vengeance", introduces five new characters: transfer student Yoko Hiromine and the vengeful Qadištu, comprised of demons Naahmah, Eisheth Zenumin, Agrat bat Mahlat, and their leader, Lilith. As the Nahobino, it's your job to protect what's left of the world and bring forth what you believe to be the best outcome.

Demons play a vital role in the Nahobino's journey, acting as allies on the turn-based battlefield. A total of more than 270 demons exist within Vengeance, which include new and returning favorites of Shin Megami Tensei past. Some of the newcomers include sky god Onyankopon, West African folklore hero Anansi, and Zanbezi River dragon god Nyami Nyami. Alongside the Nahobino in battle, too, are teammates like Tao Isonokami, Yuzuru Atsuta, and Aogami, to name a few. Plus, Nocturne fans can have protagonist Demi-Fiend (and optional DLC boss in the original SMTV) as a party member if certain requirements are met.

New Gameplay Mechanics + Modes

Within "Canon of Vengeance", a new battlefield emerges with the dungeon Shakan, hidden within Shinjuku, another new location, and home to Bethel's angels. Still, Da'at remains the big open-world in the game but will see some improvements made to traversal, like additional quest navigation, fast travel rails, and an upgraded minimap. Miracles also exist, which, when players acquire Glory in the Netherworld, can be learned to help aid in exploration, demon factors like skill and conversation, and battle.

As Vengeance is launching on Xbox and Playstation, as well as its original platform, Nintendo Switch, new gameplay modes have been added. Once the story is complete, players can choose three different modes: Newborn (regular new game plus), Reborn (easier new game plus), and Godborn (harder new game plus). Each comes with its own retained features from your first playthrough. Similarly, the max level the Nahobino and your demons can get to has been increased to 150.

Another new addition is the new Virtual Trainer, located in the Diet Building, which will allow players to battle already defeated enemies. While the Original Mode keeps the enemies at their level, Challenge Mode strengthens them, making them prove to be quite the, well, challenge. It's a great way to learn about strengths, weaknesses, and affinities that'll help up your game come future encounters.

It's apparent that Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance aims to please fans of the original, as well as welcome newcomers to the series. With new gameplay additions like Miracles and Shakan and modes like Godborn and Newborn, there's plenty to be had by all who choose to venture into Da'at and become a God.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance launches on June 14, 2024, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam. For those who want to play the original, Shin Megami Tensei V is available on Nintendo Switch.