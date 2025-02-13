Sega has announced Shinobi: Art of Vengeance, a new entry in the company's classic action series, during Sony's first State of Play of 2025. The game will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on August 29.

Back After Over a Decade

Shinobi is a traditional action series by Sega that started as an arcade game in 1987. Ever since then, there have been multiple releases, but the last one was the 3DS revival back in 2011. After almost 14 years, Sega is giving it a new release on modern systems.

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is a brand-new 2D action game developed by Lizardcube, which were responsible for Streets of Rage 4 and Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap. The game will feature a hand-drawn artstyle with fluid animation for its challenging battles.

In the game, the legendary shinobi Joe Musashi will depart on a journey of vengeance after his clan is turned to stone and his village is burned to the ground. It'll be necessary to advance through many stages, which promise to be stylish and colorful.

According to the Steam page, there will be over a dozen stages to explore, ranging from military bases to a scorching desert. These places will not only feature enemies and bosses that demand attention and reflexes, but also other obstacles, such as platforming puzzles, and secret elements that will demand players to explore the area more than what initially meets the eye.

Some parts of the gameplay are showcased in the announcement trailer, which was revealed during Sony's State of Play on February 12. It showcases fluid combat animation with a strong sense of motion and damage. It's also possible to see Joe using claws to have a grip on walls, climbing them and avoiding falls by hanging on to platforming sections.

Joe Musashi will have many options to use as his arsenal, including his katana (the great Oborozuki), kunai, Ninjutsu arts and Ninpo. There'll be many combo opportunities, amulets that enhance his skills, and special tools called Ningi, which should provide ways to overcome obstacles and discover new paths.