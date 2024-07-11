Key Takeaways Side with Anansi for Chaos, or Onyankopon for Law, depending on your preferred alignment to affect the story.

Anansi offers offensive skills, while Onyankopon focuses on defense with healing and magic reflection.

Both demons can be unlocked through fusion, making the decision more about playstyle rather than permanently choosing one.

Law and Chaos play a huge part of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. One of those ways is through side-quests and choosing sides, like in the case of picking Anansi or Onyankopon.

We've met a lot of different demons so far in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, Still, the ones that stick out the most are those whose decisions feel anchored to the active story. Enter new demons Onyankopon, the Ashanti peoples' sky god, and Anansi, a trickster based on Ashanti folklore. The two of them, depicted here as father and son, are at odds with each other. So, as the Nahobino, it's your prerogative to pick which one is right and which one is wrong.

How to Unlock Onyankopon and Anansi's Storyline ("Tough Love")

In order to get in on their family drama, you need to complete a specific side-quest. Named "Tough Love", the quest will have you take down as many Basilicks within the mission's area in Shinigawa within a complete Moon cycle (from Full to New). Your opponent will be Anansi, who Onyankopon is less than pleased with. You can find the quest right near the Konan 2nd Block leyline in Da'at - Shinigawa. There is a catch to the mission, however.

As we learn by listening to the two, there seems to be some tension behind joining Bethel. Specifically, Anansi wants to form Bethel Africa, a new branch, so they can protect themselves. Onyankopon, however, wants to keep things the way they are and not lose their traditions. After you accept the quest, Anansi will actually give you the locations of all the Basilicks. Why? Well, because if you wins, he'll be able to set up his father into saying they should go with Bethel. Once you get as many Basilicks as you can (more than two is required), Anansi will do just that. Still, Onyankopon knows him better than that and tasks nearby Nyami-Nyamis to transport Anansi away so he can't cause any trouble.

This is where the sides come in. The player can meet up with Anansi inside a rundown store building right across from the Shinjuku 3rd Block leyline. There, he'll present you with an offer: kill Onyankopon and he'll join your team. He'll tell you his father's location (near the Shinjuku 1st Block leyline on a cliff) and tell you to take care of him so he, and the other African gods, can form Bethel Africa with the help of the stolen Golden Stool. This starts the side-quest "Reclaim the Golden Stool". Go over to where Onyankopon is and talk to him. You do have the option to take him out, but, if you want the full experience, hear him out. He'll tell you that Anansi is crazy and not fit to use the Golden Stool, especially for entering Bethel. Despite being father/son, he wants you to take out Anansi so he doesn't mess up everything they've built.

Who to Choose: Anansi or Onyankopon? ("Reclaim the Golden Stool")

If you are playing without any regard for Law or Chaos, you may pick whatever side you align with the most. In this instance, siding with Anansi, despite the Bethel connection, is actually the Chaos choice, whereas siding with Onyankopon is the Law choice. Sticking to traditions and working with what you have does align with Law standards, whereas rewriting what's been done and taking a huge risk can be pure Chaos. So, if you are going for a Law-focused playthrough, side with Onyankopon. If you are going for a Chaos-focused playthrough, side with Anansi. It's important to note that choosing one of the other doesn't automatically change what side you've chosen. For example, if up until this point, you've chosen Chaos options, siding with Onyankopon won't instantly make you go Law. However, if you have been doing a mixture or haven't done many Law/Chaos side missions, this may influence the way the ending may go down.

In terms of who is the better addition to your team, Anansi is your best bet. His Dark moves and battle potential outrank his more defense-based father, who has magic-reflecting Tetrakarns and healing skills. Still, that's if you value offense over defense. If defense is more your style or you need a strong one for an upcoming battle, go with siding with Onyankopon. On the other hand, if you want a strong attacker with Dark skills, go with siding with Anansi. However you play it, though, you will unlock both Anansi and Onyankopon as special fusions. So, if you took out Onyankopon, you can fuse him afterwards. The same goes for those who took Anansi out and want to use his skills.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and Steam.