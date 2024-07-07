Should You Go Law or Chaos in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance?

There are a lot of choices in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. However, none come close to which side you'll choose: Law or Chaos? This guide will help make the decision process just a bit easier and simple for you!

What does Law/Chaos mean in Shin Megami Tensei?

Simply put, every Shin Megami Tensei game has at least two endings: one for Law and one for Chaos. For example, in Shin Megami Tensei IV, Law was where you follow Jonathan and Chaos was where you follow Walter, with neutral following Isabeau. Depending on what path you go down, plot points will change as well as what happens to the environment around you. Law, in series history, usually revolves around keeping things the way they've always been, no matter how broken or wrong they may be. Meanwhile, Chaos entails that things need to change and be left to those still alive to decide how things go. Differing variations on the endings, like Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne's six or even the original Shin Megami Tensei V's four, expand on those concepts, giving players more options.

Story spoilers for those who haven't gotten past the Qadištu fight in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. While details will be sparse in terms of details, anyone who wants to go in blind should not go further!

What does Law/Chaos mean in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance?

In Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, the choice in Canon of Vengeance comes down to following Tao, who represents Law, and Yoko, who represents Chaos. The choices made throughout the story, like dialogue and side quest affiliations, will impact whose hand the Nahobino takes at the Throne Room. Decisions such as choosing which demon to side with (Anansi v.s. Onyankopon, for example) or what future awaits after beating Eisheth (if it's bright or if it's grim) count towards it.

For Tao, she wishes to recreate the world and make it so wishes come true and that nobody would be left wanting. However, society, as corrupt and unfair as it is, remains the same. Above all, there would still be one God to rule over all. For Yoko, she wants to start the world from scratch and give freedom to humans and demons. Yes, this means to destroy everything in the universe outside of you and Yoko.

Should You Go Law or Chaos in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance?

Essentially, if you want to make a peaceful world, choose Law. If you want to make a world built on destruction, choose Chaos. Of course, this decision is up to whose philosophy you resonate the most with. Tao is the more forgiving type, believing this can change if enough is given. Yoko, meanwhile, is less forgiving, believing that society is too far gone to change. Personally, for my first playthrough, I went with Law with many choices since I align more with that ideology. However, I understand where Yoko comes from, as it's unknown if everyone will still be spiteful and corrupt even after peace is restored.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and Steam.