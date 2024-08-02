2024 has been a year of big RPGs like Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. However, another big contender has arrived: Visions of Mana. The series it comes from is legendary, but is it necessary to play before Visions?

As the first mainline entry in the Mana series in over 15 years, with the last being 2006’s Dawn of Mana, Square Enix’s Visions of Mana is a fantasy action RPG with a semi-open-world, real-time combat, and tons of vibrant and creative characters and environments. The story of Visions of Mana will follow protagonist Val as he protects his childhood friend Hinna as they travel to the Mana Tree.

Should You Play the Mana Series before Visions of Mana?

When it comes to playing the previous Mana titles before Visions of Mana, it isn’t necessary, but familiarity with the series would be recommended. The game is the fifth mainline game of the series but, like other RPGs like Persona and Final Fantasy, each entry follows different characters and situations. However, there are many recurring elements, like the Mana Tree and Mana Sword that appear.

If you choose to play previous games, you may have to take a trip back a generation or two with consoles. The last mainline game was Dawn of Mana all the way back in 2006 for the PlayStation 2. Now, while PlayStation 2 was a best-selling console, not many people still have them, let alone can get a copy of Dawn of Mana. However, while Dawn of Mana hasn't been brought back to life, other titles have been.

In the past few years, two remakes of Mana games have been made: 1993's Secret of Mana in 2018 and 1995's Trials of Mana in 2020. Secret of Mana has the distinct pleasure of being known as one of the best RPGs on the SNES. Meanwhile, Trials of Mana was Japan-exclusive, only coming to the West via 2019's Collection of Mana for the Nintendo Switch, which included Final Fantasy Adventure, Secret of Mana, and Trials of Mana. Both remakes are available on PlayStation 4, with Trials of Mana also launching on the Nintendo Switch.

Both of the games are great gateways into the series, featuring real-time combat, a fun cast of characters, and a charming color palette, set to a whimsical soundtrack. Many RPG fans will find themselves right at home with the gameplay, as it's reminiscent of modern games like Tales of Arise and Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Visions of Mana, as previously mentioned, comes after a 15-year gap between mainline entries, so the entry will likely be a great starting point for new fans. However, you go about it, the Mana series is one that, while somewhat connected, can be enjoyed no matter where you start.

Visions of Mana is set to launch on August 29 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC and Xbox Series X|S. A demo of the game is available now for players to dive into and get a feel for the world before the game's release.