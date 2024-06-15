Within the first mere moments of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, you'll come across a seemingly interesting choice: will you take the girl's hand or not? This question, depending on your answer, actually plays a major part in what route you'll be taking in the game. Find out what each choice means and which is right for you!

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is a re-release of the 2021 title of the same name. What makes this version unique, not only due to its gameplay improvements, is its new storyline. Titled "Canon of Vengeance", you'll experience a whole new story not in the original release. Still, the original story is accessible to those who want to play it. How does one choose which to do? Well, that depends on if you take the unknown girl's hand or not.

Choice 1: Take Her Hand (Canon of Vengeance)

If the player decides to take the mysterious girl's hand, she'll thank you and disappear into the light. A voice will ring that you've put the world on a death spiral. However, this means that your story will be the "Canon of Vengeance" plotline. This story is exclusive to the re-release and not included in the original. In this timeline, a menacing group of demons called the Qadištu, set out to cause chaos in the world. Fortunately, joining the fight is newcomer Yoko Hiromine, whose story will unravel as the game progresses.

Choice 2: Don't Take Her Hand (Canon of Creation)

If the player does not take the girl's hand, this will set your story on the "Canon of Creation" timeline. This is the original story developed for the 2021 game. The "Canon of Creation" plot focuses on the ongoing war between two forces: the angels and the demons. Players will see lines drawn and allegiances made with its characters and it's up to you to decide how to shape the future of the world.

Which Choice Should You Choose?

This decision can depend on many things. First, if you have played the original game, then you'll want to take her hand, as it'll unlock the new storyline. If you haven't, you may want to not take her hand, as playing through the original plot can give you some future insight to the different characters and where they may go in the future. Of course, if you have played the original, you can now experience "Canon of Creation" with new gameplay improvements, which can make it a lot smoother. Both campaigns have lengthy runtimes but maintain the same basic gameplay mechanics and such. Still, if you want to experience all that the re-release has to offer, it's best to take her hand and play through the "Canon of Vengeance" story.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and Steam.