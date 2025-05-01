Summary Shovel Knight Dig is coming to Xbox Series X|S & PS5 with all updates, including the new Wicked Wishes DLC, on May 15, 2025.

Wicked Wishes DLC introduces new ranking system, enemies, bosses, relics, and more as the final update to the game.

Get ready to dig deep, one final time.

Shovel Knight Dig is finally coming to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on May 15, 2025 and it's bringing everything with it. That means the base game, all updates including the Fate and Fortune DLC and an exciting new addition, the Wicked Wishes DLC. It’s all rolled into one definitive edition. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to jump in, this could be your perfect chance to start digging!