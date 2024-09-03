Key Takeaways Celebrate Shovel Knight's 10th anniversary with a live orchestral concert Steel Thy Concert in NY and LA.

Grammy-winning Charlie Rosen and original composer Jake Kaufman will perform Shovel Knight's iconic tunes through orchestration and rock ensemble.

Purchase tickets for the event on shovelknightconcert.com and experience the legacy of this indie gem.

Can you dig it? Concert-goers will. Today, in honor of indie classic Shovel Knight's 10th anniversary, SOHO Live and Yacht Club Games announced Shovel Knight Live: Steel Thy Concert, a live orchestra concert.

Toyko-based live music company SOHO Live, responsible for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Orchestra World Tour and Stardew Valley: Festival of Seasons, is spearheading the concert based on the 2014 cult-classic. Arranging the music is Grammy and Tony award-winning artist Charlie Rosen (alongside his Grammy-winning group, The 8-Bit Big Band) and Shovel Knight’s original composer Jake Kaufman. There will be two shows: one in New York and one in Los Angeles.

There, you'll experience the music of Shovel Knight in a whole new way through live orchestration and rock (not the stone kind, but the music kind) ensemble. In addition, members of Yacht Club Games will be in attendance for a live conversation and to meet for VIP ticket holders. The event will last two hours and include fan-favorite tunes such as High Above the Land, The Magic Mirror and Strike the Earth!, all set to HD gameplay from Shovel Knight and other series entries.

Image from SOHO Live

Speaking about Shovel Knight: Steel Thy Concert, Charlie Rosen commented:

“I am incredibly honored to realize this incredible chip-tune soundtrack live! It is some of the most inventive and vibrant composing I have ever heard in a video game, and translating it to live instruments will be an incredible thrill both to write and perform!! I can't wait for fans of Shovel Knight (myself included) to hear these amazing melodies brought to life on stage!”

Original game composer, Jake Kaufman, also commented:

"I'm so hyped to hear Shovel Knight's music played live since the original chiptune tracks were written with real instruments in mind!"

The show dates of Shovel Knight: Steel Thy Shovel can be found below:

January 19, 2025: Los Angeles, CA, The Fonda Theatre, General on-sale Friday 6 September at 12 pm EDT

February 22, 2025: New York, NY, The Town Hall Town Hall Member pre-sale Thursday 5 September at 12 pm EDT Ticketmaster pre-sale Thursday 12 September at 12 pm EDT General on-sale Friday 13 September at 12 pm EDT



Diamonds in the Rough

Close

For those who don't know, Shovel Knight is a 2014 indie gem created by Yacht Club Games following a successful Kickstarter. It follows a knight with, well, a shovel! They're on a quest to save their partner Shield Knight from the evil Enchantress and her Order of No Quarter. When the title launched, it was met with resounding praise. Hardcore Gamer rated it a 4.5/5, saying "Shovel Knight continues 2014's fantastic indie lineup, but its polish, creativity, beauty and charm might just make it the pick of the bunch.". Loads of critics also lauded the game's 8-bit music, with Hardcore Gamer commenting that the soundtrack is "...a collection of retro-inspired tunes that excellently captures the infectious and addictive sounds of its forefathers but remains distinctly unique to itself."

Shovel Knight went on to win Best Independent Game at The Game Awards 2014, among other accolades. Since then, multiple DLCs for the original Shovel Knight like Plague of Shadows and Specter of Torment, were released, as well as other new entries in the series like Shovel Knight Dig. Shovel Knight even got an Amiibo and an Assist Trophy in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate! The legacy of Shovel Knight is still felt today and with Shovel Knight: Steel Thy Concert, you can celebrate it in style. And you won't have to collect all the sheet music to play it!

Tickets can be purchased from shovelknightconcert. Follow Yacht Club Games on social media platforms @YachtClubGames and sign up to the Yacht Club Games newsletter for the latest updates. Meanwhile, Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX, an enhanced version of the original 2014 title, will launch in 2025.