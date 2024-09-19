It's time to burp and say, "Better out than in" because the sure-to-be hilarious Shrek PowerWash Simulator DLC now has a release date. Players will explore the kingdom of Duloc and Shrek's Swamp in this DLC inspired by the popular DreamWorks series of movies. Indie games have gone such a long way.

PowerWash Simulator Shrek DLC Launches Next Month

Intrepid adventurers/cleaners will be able to explore and wash five environments from the Shrek universe when the DLC launches on October 10. It will launch with five distinct locations from the movies we know and love. They include:

Shrek's Swamp - You'll be cleaning glitter goop in this level, which lets you go inside the ogre's home and look at the "incredible attention to detail paid to making it feel authentic to the movies," said the press release.

Duloc - Lord Farquad's kingdom from the first movie is represented with art left by "some disgruntled (but artistically gifted) knights."

Fairy Godmother's Potion Factory - Shrek 2's factory of potions that caused Shrek to turn into a handsome human has been "meticulously recreated" by the developer FuturLab, according to the press release. The machines that Shrek and company encounter in the sequel are represented in working order.

The Dragon's Lair - You and your noble steed can explore the lair, where Fiona spent much of her time before Shrek saved her. The press release says we'll "discover more than just gold and gems; you'll also reveal some tasty details for fans of the Shrek universe."

Hansel's Honeymoon Hideaway - This gingerbread-themed cottage can be cleaned by you and your friends in this Shrek-themed location.

As we play this Shrek PowerWash Simulator DLC, we'll also get messages from "some familiar faces." You'll be able to play each of these maps in co-op with up to six players in free play.

The DLC costs $7.99 / €7.99 / £6.50, depending on where you live, and it will be released for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. Hopefully, this content will get you excited for the next Shrek movie that's due to release in 2026. The original cast is set to return to their roles. PowerWash Simulator is going strong with content based on Final Fantasy VII, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Tomb Raider among other franchises.