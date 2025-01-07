Welcome to the week of CES 2025 where plenty of new technology will be unveiled. MAINGEAR is starting off by announcing a new collaboration that features a popular streamer and former professional gamer. This collaboration features a new line of desktop gaming PCs that will be the most extreme-performance machines that MAINGEAR has ever released. This streamer is shroud, and the new shroud Signature Edition desktop gaming PC will bring the absolute pinnacle of excellence with both performance and aesthetics. MAINGEAR wanted to ensure with the shroud name on the box, that the system was outfitted with the industry's highest-performance components.

The shroud Chassis and Design

The chassis for the MAINGEAR shroud will feature a Unisheet heat-formed panoramic glass case design. This helps to showcase all the components within the system while maximizing RGB viewing. Most notably, the case includes a unique LCD screen inside of the system. There is also a glass GPU airflow intake director that features shroud's oversized signature printed on the glass, itself. Players can expect a serialized badge that is inspired by his pinball collection, as well. Every system will be personalized as a "badge of honor" showcasing the serialized order number and build date along with the specs of the PC. The case is also available in either black or white. The specifications for the MAINGEAR shroud Desktop PC are below.

Chassis: MAINGEAR shroud Signature Editioin (based on the HS 420 VGPU chassis from HAVN) Available in Black or White

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D The fastest gaming GPU on the market

GPU: Latest top-tier NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU The best GPU available from NVIDIA with DLSS, RTX Ray-tracing and Reflext low-latency technology

AsRock Phantom Gaming X870E Nova WiFi Premium power delivery with 20+2+1 VRM Design Premium server-grade low-loss PCB with 2oz copper inner layers 20K Black capacitors with 1000uF Capacitance

RAM: 48GB T-Force Xtreem ARGB 8000MHz CL34 Fine-tuned in house to maximize memory clock speed and stability Strunning uni-body RGB diffuser design

Storage: 2TB T-Force Cardea A440 Gen4 M.2 SSD (7000Mbps/6900Mbs) High-speed gaming drive with maximum stability

Power Supply: 1200W FSP PTM Pro Gen5 80+/Cybernetics Platinum Japanese capacitors Braided Sleeved Cables/Extensions matching chassis color

Cooling: MAINGEAR Epic 420mm AiO Liquid Cooler Liquid-metal thermal interface material with CPU 420mm of 25mm thick radiator heat dissipation with triple 30mm Phanteks D30-140 fans



"These new MAINGEAR PCs are the perfect representation of my styule. They're minimalist, clean, and hold an insane amount of power. It's the kind of rig that lets you focus on the gameplay, and not worrying about anything else." said shroud.

Availability and More Options

The MAINGEAR shroud Signature Edition willl be available soon and will be exclusively through MAINGEAR's official website. Orders will start shipping in January. For more information or to be notified, please visit here. MAINGEAR will also offer an upgrade programe for the shroud Signature Edition owners. This will allow users to upgrade the latest packages over time. There will be a new magnetic "badge of honor" for every new upgrade reflecting the specs of the PC. Finally, an online configurator for the shroud custom will be available. This includes options such as the choice of a vertical or horizontal GPU mount, chassis color, and a variety of component options. There is a fully refundable $100 reservation deposit to secure a spot in the build queue.