Key Takeaways Civilization 7 Will Release in 2025.

For the first time, Civilization will release on consoles and PC at the same time.

Gameplay will be revealed in August for Civilization VII

The Summer Game Fest 2024 is off to a hot start, with some major announcements, including Sid Meier's Civilization 7. During the event, Sid Meier announced the upcoming release window for Civilization 7.

For over 30 years, Sid Meier has put his name to a groundbreaking series that he kicked off in 1991, which helped shape the 4X genre. The series has retained its relevance to this day, with the release of Civilization 6 in 2016, with multiple expansions and DLC coming over the last eight years. This year has seen Civilization VI kick-off temporary special events every month based on a specific scenario and leader, as it continues to be the genre leader.

When Will Civilization 7 Release?

According to the announcement, Sid Meier's Civilization 7 will be released in 2025, with simultaneous console release for the first time in series history. Previously, Civilization games that made it to consoles did it years later with special ports done by studios, but that is not going to be the case this time. It won't only be coming to the latest consoles either, as Civilization 7 will release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch, in addition to current generation consoles, PC, and Linux. Sid Meier himself had a short video recorded after the cinematic teaser for the announcement of this latest game in the series.

"For more than 30 years, players from around the world have shared their love and support for Civ. I'm incredibly excited for Civ fans to see Civilization VII, a game that represents the culmination of three decades of strategy innovation and refinement." - Sid Meier

The Civilization 7 announcement trailer didn't include any gameplay. Instead, Sid Meier invited everyone to come and see the full reveal of the game in August, which will include all the juicy gameplay details that strategy fans are looking for. Civilization games change significantly between iterations, with each entry having players who count it as their favorite Civilization game. The trailer features many of the leaders who have appeared across Civilization games, and the world being built up in a stylistic, and distinct look that is unlikely to be reflective of the game itself given how past Civilization games have looked, even with the less strictly realistic look Civilization VI took to visuals.

Civilization is one of the crown jewels of 2k according to President David Ismailer, who shared that the series has sold over 70 million copies to players. Additionally, over one billion hours of playtime have been spent on Civilization games, many of them doubtless due to the 'one more turn' effect that Civilization is known to have.