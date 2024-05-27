Key Takeaways Sihoo Doro S300 chair offers unique ergonomic features and a sleek design.

As someone who spends 10+ hours daily in front of my computer, I understand the importance of owning a comfortable and ergonomic chair. For years, I've ping-ponged between various high-end gaming chairs, including some of the most comfortable and dominant gaming and office chair manufacturers. I'm not afraid to drop $600, $800, and even $1500 on the right chair for my needs.

While I love my current gaming chair selections from Secretlab, Herman Miller, and others, I'm a big fan of exploring new options, especially chairs that offer an aesthetic appeal for both my time playing games and my time spent on Zoom and Google Meet calls in my home office. Enter Sihoo.

While Sihoo isn't the household name we've become accustomed to with the likes of Secretlab or Herman Miller, at least in the United States, the company is quickly making a name for itself thanks to its sleek designs and ergonomic features.

The Sihoo Doro S300 ergonomic chair certainly borrows design inspiration from other chairs on the market, while its many ergonomic supporting features offer a unique take within the space.

The Sihoo S300 Design Offers Plenty Of Adjustment Options

Sihoo has been making chairs since 2011, and they have found a particular way to allow for lumbar and other types of body support. While it's not a flawless setup, once you get used to how the chair adjusts, it's a very comfortable experience.

The first thing I noticed about the Sihoo S300 is that the adjustments all require an exacting touch. For example, pulling the headrest up by four clicks will place it at the highest available position; one further click, and the headrest falls back to the lowest position.

The same adjustment touch also applies to the armrests, which can be moved to a higher angle multiple times before falling back into place. At first, this is an annoying process that requires readjusting positioning numerous times to find the right setting. After two weeks of using the chair, I no longer have reset issues.

In the photo shown above, you can see that my armrests were angled slightly up when I took the picture; amazingly, they moved to an even further angle, which I could find no real-world use for during my time using the chair. Whether sitting upright or lying back with the chair's adjustable tilt, the angled armrest position never felt natural, so I stuck with a standard 90-degree angle.

One area of adjustment I would like to see improved is the plastic wheels offered with the chair. The wheels often stick on the epoxy floor in my office, and I found they don't roll nearly as smoothly as other gaming chairs in the same and at even lower price points. My wheels often require me to pull hard on the chair to start the rolling process.

Lumbar Support With Automatic Anti-Gravity Movements

The Sihoo Doro S300 chair results from five previous ergonomic versions created by the company. The sixth time around, Sihoo found a way to combine an advanced suspension system with an antigravity reclining system. Sihoo utilizes a dual-lumbar support that allows for proper side to side and up and down support of the lumbar, and when the chair is placed in a reclined position, those adjustments move with my body and adjust so I feel the same comfort laying back as I do when sitting upright. I admit that I found the chair more comfortable when reclined to its maximum level than when sitting up, although both experiences have been excellent.

Sihoo has added uniquely shaped knobs and levers for each adjustment, which I found immediately helpful as I played around with the chair adjustments, especially since there are so many adjustments on the bottom right side of the chair. It didn't take long before I could easily find depth, height, tension, and recline adjustments without looking down at my chair every time.

The chair's aerospace-grade glass fiber design was also a welcome surprise. The chair's materials help distribute weight evenly, and movement feels fluid with the overall design. Further, the mesh features on the chair, backrest, and headrest move in unison with movement and feel comfortable and breathable.

Speaking of movements, my ADHD often gets the best of me, and I find myself bouncing in my chair. Sihoo has implemented the same shock-absorbing suspension system used in cars and other vehicles. In the photos above, you can see four springs located beneath the seat cushion. Those springs distribute weight across the entire seat, leading to better weight distribution and less "office chair fatigue" as I sit for long periods.

Unlike many chairs that now have nobs to adjust horizontal and vertical lumbar support, the Sihoo Doro S300 relies on a manual process. It is easy to adjust by simply moving the lumbar with your hands. Once in place, I left the support at my maximum comfort level, and I now allow the chair to auto-adjust based on my backrest positioning and how I shift my body.

Sihoo Doro S300 $679.99 $899.99 Save $220 The Sihoo Doro S300 is one of the most advanced ergonomic chairs on the market and includes key features that every PC user is looking for. Using an industry-leading mechanism made of aerospace-grade glass fiber plates, users get coordinated support while experiencing seemingly weightless reclining. The dual dynamic lumbar support cradles users, while an independent backrest offers comfort all the way up to the soft integrated headrest. Between the premium velvet mesh, a shock-absorbing and pressure-relieving suspension system, and incredible adjustability, the Sihoo Doro S300 is the perfect premium ergonomic chair for extended PC use. Upholstery Material Italian Velvet, DuPont TPEE Color(s) White, Black Brand Sihoo Seat Dimensions 18.5"L×20.28"W Back Dimensions 24.61"L×17.72"W $679.99 at Amazon $779.99 at Sihoo

Sihoo Doro S300 Adjustments Are Plentiful But Not For Everyone

I'm 5'10", and the headrest is lacking in maximum height. Two to three height adjustments would make this chair more universal for taller individuals.

The same height concerns apply to the lumbar support system. After a few days of testing, I found a very comfortable setup for my upper and lower back, but those settings were at the maximum allowable settings, which means taller users might not find the comfort they desire.

Another small area of concern is using open cables for height and reclining adjustments. Cables sticking out from the chair in a household full of children don't leave me feeling great about the prospect of damage, and it's not something I've seen on chairs in recent years. Typically, any cables needed for adjustments are hidden inside some type of storage area, keeping them out of sight and out of the way.

The Sihoo Doro S300 showcases the learning of a company that has been making gaming and office chairs for over a decade. While specific quirks frustrated me initially, I've since come to love my S300, and it's currently my go-to office chair, especially when reclining back to watch a TV show or movie. If you're looking for a chair that looks less like a gaming chair but still offers a futuristic yet professional look while offering plenty of comfortable adjustments, this chair is worth a closer look.