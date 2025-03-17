When Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 finally made it to release in October last year, fans were delighted to find that it was not only good, but even managed to greatly exceed expectations. Everyone had hoped for and anticipated a graphical face lift for the haunted town and the characters trapped within it and that absolutely was delivered upon.

Related Review: Silent Hill 2 Remake Return to Silent Hill to solve the mystery of a letter from the deceased in this remake of the celebrated survival horror classic

Bloober Team went even further, however, managing to both fully preserve the atmosphere of Silent Hill 2 while also making this new version into something truly distinct. A great many secrets, Easter eggs and references abound in the Silent Hill 2 remake, all of which are worth hunting down if one has the time. For those that don’t, though, here are ten of the best (beware of spoilers for the final two).

10 The Blocked Tunnel

It feels like something is missing here