Silent Hill 2 isn't just dark in the violence-and-horror kind of way, it's also packed full of poorly-lit hallways and pitch-black rooms. It can start to get frustrating when looking for clues or loot, but there's a solution.

Inside the Wood Side Apartments, you'll be able to find a flashlight to light up your surroundings. It's not just sitting by the front door, though, and you may need help finding a way in.

Warning: This guide contains spoilers for the campaign of Silent Hill 2 Remake. The flashlight can only be found after completing the Jukebox puzzle.

Entering the Apartments

After moving through to the back of Neely's Bar, there will be a note on the desk in the back room. Follow the note using your map to the "blueish-greenish car". Next to the car, there will be a pile of clothing, which you can interact with to retrieve the Wood Side Apartments key. From here, defeat the enemies and use the map to navigate your way to the Wood Side Apartment complex. Once at the front door, you can unlock it using the key and enter safely.

Finding the Flashlight