There are plenty of enemies to keep you occupied in Silent Hill 2, and eventually, you'll realize that a wooden plank with a nail sticking out of it isn't going to cut it. If you're going to make it out of this town, you're going to need some real firepower.

The first ranged weapon to unlock in Silent Hill 2 is the Handgun, which can be found deep within the Wood Side Apartment Complex.

Warning: There will be spoilers ahead for Silent Hill 2's Wood Side Apartments section.

Finding the 2F Hallway Key

Using the Chute Courtyard Key (found in a drawer next to the flashlight you found earlier), open the door to the east of the front desk that leads to the courtyard. Once outside, find the movable dumpster and move it below the window of Apartment 112. Climb up the dumpster and through the window, then turn right in to the hallway and head all the way (past the corner) until you reach a gate. Try to grab the key on the other side, then watch the cutscene that triggers.

Laura kicks the key down the hallway, so now you must backtrack all the way to the lobby, and then head through the east doors to Apartment 107. Just outside the door to the apartment, the 2F Hallway Key will be on the floor to collect.

Finding the Handgun